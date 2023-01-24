ABC News Live: 3 mass shootings in 3 days in California

Plus the latest fallout from Ticketmaster's botched rollout of Taylor Swift tour tickets, and a breakdown of the new Oscars nominations.

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live