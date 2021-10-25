ABC NEWS LIVE: 40 tornadoes tore through 6 states over the weekend

Plus, an email sent by Mark Meadows the day before the Capitol attack has been released, and iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernández dies at the age of 81.

