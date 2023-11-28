ABC News Live: Americans facing coldest air of the season

The coldest air of the season is settling in with wind chills in the single digits near the Great Lakes, and below freezing all the way to the Deep South.

November 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live