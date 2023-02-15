ABC News Live: Authorities release victims' names, new details on MSU gunman

Plus, California lawmakers introduce legislation aimed at fighting "junk fees" and meet the 9-year-old who has already finished a semester of college.

February 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live