ABC News Live: Biden calls new gun legislation 'an important start'

President Joe Biden commemorates the passing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, to prevent gun violence in the United States saying, “Guns are the No. 1 killer of children.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live