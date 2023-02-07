ABC News Live: Biden gets ready for State of the Union address

Plus, the latest on the deadly earthquakes that rocked Syria and Turkey, and jurors will hear evidence of A.lex Murdaugh’s financial misdoings in the South Carolina attorney’s murder trial

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live