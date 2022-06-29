ABC News Live: Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House

Plus, the southern U.S. is preparing for a major storm system that may bring tornado outbreaks with it, and team USA is facing off with Iran at the World Cup in Qatar.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live