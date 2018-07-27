Transcript for California scorched by wildfires, Trump and Cohen disagree on Trump Tower meeting

Welcome to the ABC news live rounds I'm exactly keys lets fry it it's Friday excuse me let's enjoy the ride lots to get to be David start up. With some of the stories that season over here check out this volume more than 30000 acres up in smoke. In northern California. California as a whole is just haven't real cocoa man speaking of fires the long time attorney to the president Donald Trump. Michael Cohen dropping a bomb so. To get to that in just a bit but first. Where does that things off with a big east headlines let's go with it. Some administration says more than 18100 migrant kids have been reunited with their parents before a court imposed deadline. But hundreds remained you have more than 700 children right now that are under the custody of the federal government this. Parents likely at the port and in some cases the government cannot even locate the parent they don't even know what country the ring. That the chili's want it all the kids night and that's not the case. 65. Flag draped cases believed to hold the remains of US soldiers who died in the Korean War have arrived at an air base in South Korea from there they're expected be taken to Hawaii where they will be identified. FaceBook lost a 120 billion dollars in value the biggest in Wall Street history. It's Environmental Protection Agency is reversing a decision that would have allowed manufacturers. To put new semi trucks with only super polluting diesel engines. Michigan State University has stopped payments from the 500 million dollar fund to victims of sex abuse or Larry Nasser. Over allegations of fraudulent claims. So the founder of Papa John's is suing his old company. He says he wants to see undisclosed documents to show that he's being used as a scapegoat for deeper corporate troubles had Papa John's. Judge not or you'll remember was ousted after used the N word during a conference call. Amazon had better than expected second quarter earnings reporting record profits of more than two billion dollars. Amazon's in the race to be the world's first trillion dollar company. It's. Start things up. Out in idle wild California these qualifiers out there have just been movement in his book Clark has been out there for the last few days and unfortunately firefighters. Are having a pretty tough go things aren't necessarily getting better rom joined. By will now will yourself of bell lay I wanna know what you're seeing out there. Yes Zachary was the suns come up today we're seeing some of his devastation for the first time I wanna walk Q along. Show you what we're seeing here are nearly six. I nearly half dozen homes have been destroyed in this fire we've been walking along we see. The skeleton. Of this scooter you can see right here were the we'll ended up melting office got this tale of ore and aluminum. And then as I continue on this path of destruction that we've seen take a wide looking you can see. This home burned to the ground the only things that are really standing or that. Gun case right there and then the shouldn't be over there are. In the corner now you can imagine. These families only having made it to get out over to our site we saw hose over there that was actually burned up. Property owners trying to hose this property down it blames just were bracing in this direction they just came. So quickly so fat. They just could not you're not the fire crews have been doing a great job but this all could have been avoided because this fire was started by an arsonist. Witness that say they actually thought unmanned. In his car driving through this area tossing Weyers out of his window they called the authorities he was arrested that's good news he now faces. Five counts of arson Zachary. Wow unbelievable story there. Will not understand that the heat index the many level of the contributing factor to how difficult this fire is to put out is that right. Yeah so we basically have perfect fire conditions that it's worse it's been about a 110 degrees out here you're also dealing with. Bone dry conditions and I want to point out. The tree behind me right there that you can see is charred we're talking cal fire. Yesterday and they said. One major problem are the bark beetles that they've had across this area is the very rural area you have Beatles get into trees like that. They end up eating through the barked killing those trees. They Scully creating cool picked. Voice fuels for these fires so you add it all up in these are perfect conditions for these firefighters are doing their bats but these are. Very difficult time right out Zachary. Well you can see the char and sit on your hands there we appreciate your report and stay safe out there right. You bet. We're gonna head up north now we're talking about the action up and reading the corrected by year look at those flames unbelievable. Already two deaths linked to this. Relentless fire we're joined now by Giacomo Lugo whose one of a couple reporters that we're gonna tap into this morning he's based out of Sacramento. First in the first of all I'm curious. Where you are in and what you're seeing this morning to. The Zachary work just outside the downtown area of writing. And if you look behind me where and I. Residential neighborhood look. The left and the right you see pure destruction. All over this neighborhood their homes burned to the ground we're seeing it. Just immense destruction lots of gas lines that are continuing to burn it looks like the electric and utility crews. Haven't yet shut off those gas lines are you see and lots of flames in the area but one thing that I want to mention is that. If you just follow me down here. The fire was very discriminate choosing some homes completely destroyed. You look over here others. Barely stage and that. The fires reaching more than 44000. Acres. We know at least one person was killed trying to fight the fire as well as three firefighters injured. And conditions only getting worse as triple digit temperatures continue. Through this weekend and of course that bone dry conditions were already dealing. Chuck tomorrow if it's hard to process what we're sitting there just leveled to the ground in many cases have you been able to talk to any homeowners. Who have lost. Their homes. In that neighborhood. Zachary unfortunately. This is an evacuation zone a lot of folks have moved out there's been a few neighbors that I've seen. Trying to come back and forth but we haven't been able to catch up with anybody specifically. Of course folks I think are just coming to either check up on their neighbors' houses folks that haven't quite left yet. And by. Haven't touched base with anybody as of the as yet. Giacomo moved go from our. Affiliate station in Sacramento we appreciate you this morning sir not gonna head up to they're ready right in the middle of this. Check out what happened last night. You very much Courtney out you can get all the latest information on these fires on our FaceBook page on our website we've been here live. He and right now we're being evacuated that's where we are kind of closing out right now we are going to leave the station because it is now blind faith to be here. Select a similar we have all the information our web site. And of course will be updating us from there it just as much as we can. We're gonna go out on the mercy sky cam before you leave you with this picture once again please please evacuate everyone in. And stay safe have a good night. Wow what a scene last night from readying we're joined now by. Tamar to Monta she was actually on the set last night when all this went down they had to evacuate. Thank you for joining us this morning I'm curious what you told about what was happening last night in my you guys had to evacuate. Well we work in the middle wall to wall coverage just getting all the information that we could to the unity as this wildfire. Just this massive destructive wildfire. Seems just be taking over the city of Redding and when it became evident that. This thing of spreading so so fast and getting closer clothes station that decision was made that you know. We want to stay safe we want to be able to you do our jobs and and protect the community with the information and in. When it comes into question whether or not are going to be able to do that plus on top of our safety that we made that decision to. I toss the coverage over to our friends in eureka on the coast our sister stations that they can take over cash essentially continuing to get that critical information out republic to. China keep everybody safe to get the information that they needed that are missing time GDR crusades and saving lives its what. It's really. Here is difficult to wrap your head around just that the sense of loss watching these. These visual is just give you goose bumps some I'm curious how do you prepare for what you might find when you when you go back to your neighborhood. I am I. Actually have a little glimmer of hope and I 30 this morning our reporters. I had Astor she is hanging around my neighborhood to just send you tax let me know is that she says it's right now our neighborhood is still standing. What we're gonna go home to as far as community. I have no idea Redding is such a beautiful place. It's such a special place it's so many of us and in our news family and our family and friends and I don't know. What we're going to be going back to you just as far as. Is that home knows. Italy's rebuild a house but as far as as the community goes yes we're strong but I don't know what we're going back to. Ought to challenge that we face in many of the stories that we cover but I'm sure this one took a little bit closer to home how difficult is it seemed to to covered this story. Seen. Of the struggle that you communities in. It's very difficult and it's very scary it's frightening. When you yourself feel like you're in danger and that your loved once are in danger. In their your first priority. And things just take on a completely different perspective so. When the columns made to let you last night it's a sigh of relief that I. My husband and little. Twelve year old dog out of there as soon as possible so we drove thirty miles south where red bluff California. And and we're seeing in a hotel until we get word on whether or not she even works trying to get back cash so on. It just gets everything in perspective what's what's really important. Tomorrow I know that you have a lot on your plate very vulnerable right now we certainly appreciate your perspective will be thinking about it is we can take Erica. HU I appreciate. All right as you've. Heard of about all this fire action on the West Coast in invaded the contributing factor that the weather has played in that. We're getting more information from do disease now whose gonna give with the look at what we might anticipate. This week and in terms of the weapons. Zachary thank you we have to get right into the wild fire and the threat of war he. You can't believe how hot has banned at 100 degrees for 21 days straight and as EC images like this coming from the car buyer at a fire an 80. That is trying to jump the road there at these happen in these fires because you have intense heat one place actually can cause its own little rotation. Relatives cooler air outside the fire. Now that's one of the last that the parroting this protecting actually affect airplanes. And where they have to route trying to get around if things better Harrell Q meaning all of that at Kean from the fire itself. And in particular as well rotation. Clouds are forming on the outside of it. Heat don't have moved hasn't budged and it's not going to really artsy little bits in the high temperatures at go to the next weekend. But really gonna see a 101 at route 112 Redding look at some of these numbers as we go into Saturday Sunday even Monday as it there Fresno. Above a hundred degrees from winning 21 days. They're gonna snatch her record of consecutive 100 look at that a public sending 106 and its top damaging winds East Coast because. Already seen that vacant it is this line it's cold fronts and that's he'll actually need some of the damage that occurred. Now flash flood watch their place because you will get another one to three inches with some of these storms the steel long cold front as of Friday afternoon evening Jeff the Arabic for the weekend. At a home. Check out that that's something damaging winds and even p.'s size hail Philadelphia's and it all Washington DC in Albany. Even as Far East as blister packs she's. And that. Think Staten East Coast now without another system that's bubbling up and leaving the tent but whether this on the isolated to an it is the damaging wind from all the way down to Texas Zachary. Given actively can weather wise that you so much ginger gonna switch gears now and head down to the White House overnight president from longtime attorney. Michael Cohen with this serious allegation I'm joined now by Jordan. Phelps. From the White House Jordan first low walk me through that. Yeah cats so the allegation from Michael Cohen is that president trump had advanced knowledge of that now infamous trump tower meeting between. His son John junior and Russians who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton back in this summer when he sixteen. And of course is a huge problem considering that the president has long maintained that he had no advanced now lives. I now the president is sticking to his position he tweet at this morning. Now I didn't have any advanced knowledge of that meeting and he's saying that it's Michael calling you is lying here. I so bottom line both sides are calling the other a wire here. But big picture of course this meeting is of great significance to Robert Mueller is ongoing probe. Into whether or not there was collusion between the front campaign and Russia the president of course has long maintains that there was no pollution and has called. Dwellers probe a giant which time so. And that's where where we are right now but it really shows just how far. This formerly close relationship between president and its fixer who arguably knows where all of the bodies are buried with as president. I they are now are not all out public war. The blame game it seems so par for the course but. Let's talked about the economy to GDP is up the president took a victory lap this morning I'm curious you were there on the South Lawn I mean what is this really mean. In terms of his economic plan are things working. Is he has sold. Yes it out there on the south one and I now have a sunburn to show for it. I'm this is a welcome change of news for the president acted as an obviously what are we talking about the pressure for and Michael coming. I've said this morning at the White House. Orchestrated a last minute news events you count these strong economic numbers add the last quarter we saw strong four point one. Percy economic growth that's an undisputed added victory for act. For the economy end and for the president by extension. But of course mean now that not all people are celebrating under that trump economy right now in fact some of his most ardent supporters out in the American Hartley and are really suffering right now as a result of his top trade policy is that was. Tough act Terrance from China are really hurting a lot. I have farmers right in their pocket books. And the president at you know once obviously maintained his voters is saying. At his tough talk on trade is is really part of the reason for that great. Overall economy but as we know the reality on the ground is one of these farmers are not happy and they are hurting as a direct result in. Direct result of the terrorists will. We'll have to see how that plays out the markets are up and open this morning as we should mention we'll see how that plays out is vote. Jordan fell from the White House thank you so much every weekend. ET Al right now we're gonna. Go to this really troubling story on I would young woman went on a jog and out went missing never came home this story we've been monitoring the last number of days. ABC's Alex Perez is. Helping us monitor the situation from Chicago. Just up the road Alex. I understand we're hearing from the family this morning is that right. Yeah that's right Zachary this mysterious disappearance of Molly timid as had investigators working around the clock including the FBI. She vanished July 18 she has not been seen it since then you can imagine her family just how excruciating. And painful this has been they are desperate for. Answers her mother for the first time is speaking exclusively to ABC news she says they are not ready to give up with the listen to which yet to say. Not difficult because you can't give up hope I mean I know if if it wore me there or the scene. Molly wouldn't give up hope. That's not as side. And I'm perfectly aware that this he and go on for weeks and months and you know make you won't see me giving up hope. There's that's that's not an option. They are staying resilience through all of this mom tells us they get a briefing from investigators every day and they're hoping that in those briefings. They're going to at some point learn more about where exactly Molly. May be investigators have been following up. Her social media and her social apps trying to get all the information that those apps save like GPS and other geo location. Information hoping that that might point them in the right direction but so far. Right now it's been since July 18 and they still do not have a lot of answers that the small town of Brooklyn Iowa. Everyone in that town really desperate to figure out what exactly happened to Molly Zachary. As you mentioned Alex what do resilient spirit there just so optimistic through all of this. Trouble and heartache I'm curious now in terms of the investigation where we stand I've been reading reports about. Trying to tap into this fit bit where where are we in terms of investigation. Well authorities tell us 01 of all the remaining sort of tight lipped about a lot of the evidence because that's what happens in these kinds of investigations. But authorities have told us they were able to get some information from her fit she was an avid runner she carry this. At tracking device with her all of the time so they're hoping there's going to be GPS information. Geotag location information on it that's gonna help them or at least point them in the right direction. A lot of the social media apps that she would have on her phone once you log and that gives you an indicator of where you are located is well so. They're turning to all of that turning to all the companies that run those apps and hoping to get information from them. We've also heard from authorities that they are receiving a number of tips that they are following up on they would not give it specifics but they say they are receiving tip that they follow up. Following up on. And and we also know that there have been a couple of locations that have been searched so far. They tell us at those locations have not resulted in any evidence that would aid bands this case. But they're not giving up they say they are working around the clock. They are but asking the public for help for information and they're going to keep working this case and it until they come up with some information as to what happened to Molly tidbits. Alex Perez thank you so much for your. Updates on this story up you have a great weekend brought. Our audience accurate. And that's gonna do it for today's show you can follow what's on the abcnews.com. You compose excuse me on abcnews.com you can often takes out. On the out and is always be good to yourself. In be good to others have a great weekend.

