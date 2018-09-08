Transcript for ABC News Live: California wildfires blaze, Trump lawyers respond to special counsel

Hey guys what is going on on Brighton Okie from ABC news a lot of headlines take you to so let's go. First up we got wildfires continuing to go through some in California and then a president comes team is trying to set some ground rules when it comes to rubber bullets Russia probe first let's take a look at the day's top headlines and it. Court documents filed by prosecutors allege a man found living on a New Mexico compound with the eleven malnourished children. Whose training them to use assault rifles for a school shooting. The death poll after the deadly weekend earthquake in Indonesia is rising again. Officials now say 300 in nineteen people are dead. Here is last in the police and monasteries after the senate rejected the bill to legalize elective abortion in the first fourteen weeks pregnant. It's an issue that's divided the homeland girlfriend. Lawmakers voted 38 to 31 against the bill. Abortion there's only allowed in cases of rape and raced to a woman sells. Thousands of women most of implored. Hospitalized each year for complications linked due to unsafe abortions the main cause of maternal then. Ending a three year investigation police and federal agents here in LA have arrested 22 of 57 named defendants in indictments claiming they were trafficking drugs for the powerful and bloody scene a low of cartel during a take down 850 pounds of methamphetamine close to a ton of cocaine 93 pounds of heroin fifteen pounds of marijuana. And close to a million and a half. Dollars were seen. Iowa resident DeVon Riley says police officers searched his home in connection to the case of Mali tidbits. The university of honor the student who vanished last month after an evening job. She jogged on the street up to hill and just enough to help. Her to me listen. I'm really hit me in this I haven't seen around a sense. The world is getting its first official look at LeBron James and purple and gold. McCain revealed his new look to fans on instantly and he is all smiles. This'll be the bronze third Jersey in his NBA career. Let's get going with the fires that continue to devastate. California already have the Mendocino fire which became the largest in the State's history and further down in Southern California. In a fire the holy fire that is burning through Cleveland National Forest as we speak. ABC's will car is on the fire line right now in Lake Elsinore California and well. When ASEAN. Good morning Brad it has been an intense 24 hours here in Riverside County this morning it is raining ash you can see this guy behind me. It's built was smoking just in the past couple minutes we have seen some flames pop up on the ridge line. Behind me now we were here yesterday when planes were swooping and doing drop after drop out want to show you when you walk along you can see. These windows are now splattered with buyer or tarred and that's not it. Pretty much every roof on every home in this community hit that route right there may be are deceived but that is red and as he walked out. I wanna see exactly what buyer offers are doing out here. They have set up structure protection we have a fire engine out here yup firefighters. Pretty much sprinkled along the sides of all of these homes just think case. These planes decide to make or Ron this afternoon they are here to protect. These homes because this area is under. Mandatory evacuation now it comes as authorities tell us that those flames which started on purpose they date they say that they have a suspect. Behind bars now charged with arson and we spoke with some of the residents who live in this area and they say they are furious. That somebody would start this fire on purpose and what not only their lives but their properties. On the line. Rat yet so many lives at risk not to mention taxpayer dollars being spent to make those prevention right there thank you will. And let's hear a little bit more about the climate conditions there because ABC's chief meteorologist ginger see he's been tracking this and ginger. How bad could this get. Bret thank you let's start with the big headline out of California the hottest July and hottest month. On record their records going back to 1895. And lots of warmth across the United States in July. Making history. We see numbers much warmer from the northeast down in the south California itself at an average temperature nearly eighty degrees that day and night. Across the state Death Valley. Also marks their warmest month and that makes at the wettest month on the planet. Says that those records going back to nineteen at. He's seen some of the time lessons from one of the wildfires so many of those wildfires burning especially California and the Pacific northwest and look at the heat waves still on that ridge. Hardly breaking. At least from those folks and that's when I see excessive heat warnings that ballot book for 12107. Yakima. So it's not just today but the heat does keep spreading and especially in the northern Rockies look at buildings we'll look to 102 solid city. We'll stick close to 100 as we kick off the weekend. Damaging winds a problem in North Carolina and this was just trees going into homes had boats overturned. And a lot of these places doesn't meet severe criteria but still if you get a fifty mile per hour wind gusts of some of these strong storms that come through along that front today anywhere from Texas. Right through south and North Carolina into Virginia. That can cause some big issues and it can certainly dropped quite a bit of rain locally and some of these places you can get three even four inches of rain happening very fast so watch out for that. And what it will bring eventually is much cooler air look at New York City after a significant heat late this week. Dropping to 74. On Saturday that's going to be a whole lot cooler it'll it'll feel wrought by the time we reach the weekend northeast rat. Ginger and let's take you right now into rubber bullets Russian probe because if you were confused about what's going on a you're not alone asking several of the people involved in the probe are still trying to set their ground wills right now. Is president trump going to sit down with a special counsel what would he be asked. Let's get into an all right now with ABC's David Wright he is in bed minister New Jersey with the president and David we're not hearing a lot right now from Robert Mueller so. What is the president's team say. Well read as you know this has been an ongoing saga back and forth between the president's legal team in the special counsel. Will he or won't he sit down for an actual interview in the Russia probe the president has always maintained he tapped. Acquitted him that he has nothing to fear from such an encounter. But in the latest proposal from the president's legal team that tried it sets them some limits and clear ground rules as you today. Sources tell us that they will consider appropriate written questions. And that they would not be inclined to answer questions about obstruction of justice well. Clearly that might not. Lives with a special he's made it clear that obstruction is a key part of his investigation and obviously he would prefer the back and forth. An interview with the key person in this probe. Mines that we could see if there ought to subpoena gets invoked there and what fireworks would come out of that again let me ask you because in a different investigation a US congressman. Was charged with insider trading and what are we know about representative Chris Collins. Chris Collins is an upstate new York Republican the first member of congress to endorse. President trump back in the 2016. Campaign. He was that a a picnic for members of congress at the White House when he learned. That an Australian pharmaceutical company on which he's. He's on the board of that company he got word. That act key drug multiple sclerosis drug had failed a trial. And immediately it's alleged he got on the phone to his son. And told family members basically kept them often suggested that they sell the stock. Before that news came out well for days later the news did come out the stock plummeted more than 90% in value. But Chris Collins in his Bentley made out okay they saved themselves three quarters of a million dollars in losses. He now faces insider trading charges from the SEC. He held a press conference quote unquote he didn't take any questions but here's what he had to say about those chart. It charges that have been levied against me are meritless. And I will mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name. I look forward to being fully vindicated. And exonerate. So Collins denies the charges. He is going to keep his seat in congress he's gonna run for. Re election in November but the speaker of the house is not happy about this investigation it does. Taint his membership of congress so he's gonna lose his committee assignment in the meantime as he tries to fight these charges wrath that is ABC's David Wright. Thank you very much David. Let's talk a little bit more about Robert Moeller right now because he's charges against a lot of people right but the only person. Fighting and the only person who has pled not guilty and is in a trial right now. Of course is Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul man a forts. And right now we got ABC's Catherine folders standing outside the courthouse in Washington were meant for is being tried so. Catherine you've had a written gates the star witness on the stand a lot a couple of days. What have you guys been seeing him there. This is the prosecution is currently on there nineteenth witness they've caught a couple folks' pastor Rick gates but. Rick Gates's testimony was by far the most explosive you know he worked. With metaphor for many years he was the deputy campaign manager on president comes play sixteen campaign. He's been called waffle reading with special counsel Muller for five months and he revealed during his testimony over the course of three days this week. That he's met with a special counsel when he times before you took the stand Saturday so what exactly did we learn well. He said he helped me in a fort. Hide money in offshore accounts so he could evade taxes he said he helped. Meehan for commit bank fraud his testimony was that this was all of the direction. Paul man a form whether it was creating fraudulent financial forms a to send to banks to get loans are creating a false company statements. He also revealed them in a fort sought favors. From him after trump was elected president brats of the prosecution views gates as their star witness for the defense. The Houston has a flawed witness they're painting him as an embezzle our he revealed and he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars. From Mann a port there are pinning him and it hasn't embezzle or as a liar somebody who they say had a separate separate secret life. In London years ago that he funded. With that money he stole from man a force of the prosecution. On day either thinks he's a star witness for the defense. They're having a pretty good day they told me yesterday and we'll and Catherine the prosecutors had a case so far right Rick gates is bear witness but I mean what's the defense gonna do when they finally get the case. A yes so when the defense finally gets the cases it will probably only last a few days. They also are going to make in this case about where gates and opening statements they. They made it all about gays they said that the crimes me in the fourth committed while Rick it's his fault that he was actually the man behind a man of sports business so. Even read gates isn't testifying anymore during this trial we still expect to hear a lot about him now the defense hasn't sent. What witnesses they are going to call and it's still unclear. If manna fort will take the stand right that is ABC's happen. All this right there thank you so much Catherine and. Forget election battling for second let's talk about the time that Russia allegedly. Sense of poison into England to poison an ex Russian spy Yad that was the allegation that came from Britain and the US here is apparently. Taking Britain side because yesterday the United States announced it is slapping sanctions. On Russia let's go to ABC's Patrick regal right now he is in Moscow and Patrick. This walk us through this what are these sanctions that we're talking about. I've read I think these sanctions nice to quell the Russians a little bit off got there and access today by the State Department. They see that the first round of sanctions imposes a complete ban. On the exploit. Basically acknowledge easing goes that can be used for military purposes to Russia. The more alerting for the rest is is there is Allison a second round of sanctions that can follow every ninety days if they don't comply with some demise of the US is now making. And those sanctions can have a a pretty much looked painful effect thicket for example they can ban. Flights from the Russian airline Aeroflot to the US think about it they can limits. US bank loans they can severely cut down exploiting book from Russia's US and vice Versa. And they can also unity downgrade. Diplomatic relations and that will happen if Russian. Basically doesn't effectively it means suit having been involved in this poisoning. Of this fluorescence behind the UK and if they don't allow access and international inspectors to rested its it basically. If that have a chemical weapons program on knowledge and nice very unlikely to happen and saying that basing themselves as second round of sanctions and. Patrick can you guess explains to me because I'm struck by. The dichotomy here right fit that president trump has been criticized for being too easy on Vladimir Putin but then of course. You've got right now president trump and his administration going after Russia in its place a where you are right now in Moscow. Is president trump considered a friend are a follow. I think in general that when you saw expressions of regret so it's people cramming out. They Denny you have quite positive views of him especially following. The Helsinki summit last month the same time they blame all of these sanctions. On the Washington establishment around president someday thing on. We encourage you really. Rumors of looming and so we'll never never happen allow him to have good relations and you we've seen this. June policy you been talking about this week where on the one hand you have. At present drugs administration imposing sanctions on the other hand we had senate Ron Paul Republicans sent a radical. Visiting Moscow and I see passing and assets of the Kremlin from president Tom. In which she says basically the president emphasized his desire. Good relations admits he expressed goodwill. CC this that dichotomy as you say it may have present jump on the one hand once. To have good relations of Russia and on the other hand this administration is imposing some of the toughest sanctions. That America's ever imposed on Russian. I think about countries there will next because back in July a young man named Daniel Hamburg which shot and killed by police. And there is video of this all that we are finally just seen in the last 24 hours or so. And because of that the family and the NAACP and several groups are saying this was murder by that national police officer ABC's Steve o.'s and song he's been tracking this. Steve just explain this video to me what the video actually show. The video shows 25 year old Daniel hampering the victim running away from the officer who's also 25 years old name is Andrew tell he. This is the first time that we're seeing the actual shooting which took place. I'd near a Nashville public housing complex. A police were actually pulling cars over searching for stolen car when they said. That the car the victim was driving it sped away from the traffic stop. This police officer who shot the man ended up seeing that car around the corner from where police said head at set up that stopped. And then off foot chase ensued. And then they run across the corner and then you see the shooting what is so specific about this this this video the surveillance camera comes from a nearby school. Is that you see that the victim. Is far away from the officer as he's being shot he is running away and it shot. In the baton prosecutors say they're putting as much sons sunshine on this case be very transparent what the public. Pastors the family people in the community. Have been accusing Nashville police up racism because of this and and we have not seen any charges so far in this case no charges have been filed. And the prosecutor right now is is setting out no timeline for how long it will take to make that such. To see if we heard from the family in the wake of this video that I mean after imagine this is all but a punch in the gut but. Are they saying anything specifically about this via. Yes the family says that the video shows the truth. It shows that. You know that the police in this that the police officer in this instance according to the family did wrong and should be charged. Other family also says that it's heartbreaking to watch this as they put it murder. Re re played over and over again. One of the family members say something that struck me where he said that his daughter now. View's police as the enemy. You know that this is all alt one in a long line of these police shootings that that that keep happening. The difference is that now because a police body cameras and surveillance cameras on homes and schools in this incidence and housing complexes. We're actually seeing. More of what happened and I want to say something that you know after we did our story this morning good morning Good Morning America that I. We heard from social media you know. We are also looking at as many cases as where police officers are being shot that's happening in this country to. I think that what is upsetting to many people. Is that there is a sense an America that when an officer is shot that. In some ways it is a hazard of the job it went something like this happens. It's a social injustice. ABC's Steve Elson Tommy there. In Atlanta talking about. This Nashville shooting that has struck a chord with so many people. And no good force here today you can get more on any of these stories at abcnews.com. Or BBC news app. Yes I do this every morning if you want to download my podcast start here we will give you a quick roundup of the day's top stories of dots at 6 AM eastern so check that out. In the meantime from ABC news I'm Bret know people see an accident.

