Good morning I'm Dennis Tito thanks for streaming with us icu beds are filling up as a delta various churches across the hard hit south. This has the battle over masks in the classroom heats up one Florida county school board has now voted. To maintain a massive mandate despite the governor's executive order to leave the decision up to parents. The share of the Broward County school board joins us live. Here are happening to Cuomo is stepping down amid allegations of sexual harassment he. The best way I can help yeah. Visit I stepped aside it was too much government to get back to govern its so what's next for the embattled governor and could he face charges. And breaking news the senate has passed president Biden straight point five trillion dollar budget blueprint. What spending on climate change in public education but the big question now. Will it passed the house brand Capitol Hill this morning. We begin with the latest on the pandemic is a dealt a variance surges across the US overflow attendance. Are now being set up outside LBJ hospital in Houston Texas a site. We thought we had seen the last of a news CBC forecast now says cove at hospitalizations. Could quadruple by Labor Day to more than 33000 admissions a day. This is health care workers are already overwhelmed with patients Marcus Moore has the latest. This morning the delta bearing its surging across parts of the south you're just seeing this firestorm. Across the south that's basically kicking off anyone who's under X and they did so significant percentage now are going into hospitals and going into our ECUs overflow tent erected in Houston and in north Texas the region down to only two pediatric icu beds. These are not just for drove a car wrecks and anything else did your child needs icu and a little later. Ten A nineteen. Can only area. We have to. After banning mass mandates across the state Texas governor Greg Abbott now asking hospitals to stop nonemergency surgeries to make room for Kobe patients. Nobody else understands what it's like to work in an icu right now the countless death that we're seeing or not making a difference anymore. I feel like we've lost this fight. And now concern is growing about what this means for. Unvaccinated children they had back to school in Dallas the school district define governor rabbits orders officially rolling Automask mandate Tuesday. There are consequences for whatever actions he taken I'd rather take that consequence than hand. Health of students and staff and families. Our home our mind a similar scene in Florida. The White House not looking into using federal cope with relief funds to help pay Florida teachers. After governor dissent has threatened to withhold salaries of school officials who back to mask mandate this is doctor Anthony felt she joins the second largest teachers union. Now calling for a vaccine mandate for educators. We don't have set some people on this but I think we should we've got 6151000. Plus deaths and we arena major surge now. As we're going into the fall into the school's season. This is very serious business. And Diane this morning you concede the overflow tennis that they've set up outside LBJ hospital they prepared this for. The influx of patients that could be coming over the next few weeks and into the future and it gives you a sense. But just how quickly this virus has been spreading in the strain it has put. On hospitals out there is one county in the southern part of the state. Where they have seen hospitalizations increased more than 400%. In the past thirty days. I am right Marcus Moore in Houston Texas thanks markets. And the school board in Broward County Florida has voted to keep amassed mandate going against governor rod Desantis. Now the White House is looking into using federal cult would relief funds to help pay at Florida teachers. After Desantis threatened to withhold salaries of school officials. Who enact the mandate let's bring in a chair of the Broward County school board doctor Rosalind Osgood for more on this doctor has good thanks so much. For being here I know you and other school officials. Are going against governor Desantis on this even risking your salaries to keep its mass mandate in place what went into this decision. Now we had a very comprehensive discussion have. States working where. A very that was who strong wind and we voted 82 ones who pretend. School B street gas employees the people that we we cannot let it back consistency of our county to protect and sort of beyond that we are not. Powell children and teachers in Paterson continental. Clothes and black eyes and ask who school buses and not be protective mask. Wind and cold glass is running rampant in community based not an actress Anna. New colleague Casey's most of hospitals in Broward County up the only capacity. We're seeing children being sent it we called it never before so we called it. You're how old moi is to demonstrate. Our commitment to the people who elected us. Commitment to a human decency you know it's incomprehensible. To me yet we would happy even. Some crime is there any public servant who want to risk. Humor. And you know we'd threatened for salaries to be taken away yesterday evening we received a letter. The commissioner of education. And yet we can't aren't so why he had to respond. He was got a stopper cold in the South Koreans who what members in the superintendent. And we just this they humor. Invaluable. It's no amount of money we could be cheap it will force to make a decision to live and deeper and he's my. And I predict it man we're eager BQ and that. Not all illness. He used to keep our children state eighty to 88 Dan Burton. A state mining and Latin and in a matter how the crisis. We know who you ask these ones who that we he knew. Rick sales to. Keeping each other helping you stay inside Burnett Lehigh news people are what I call opportunity we say it's more on the floor. We were amassed I'm Hollis it's over. Well to use Maxwell we're spending. Four. An actual unit need not so deeply with wonderful community had gotten sick or too public. Send emails the BBC's Bob Collins and text message east bay and notary formats to protect. Key you know we're trying to release on the trauma. Through losing them. Companies have already endured because it can be and we want them to calm and basic space remind me because we know Obama and virtual learning what's not good for him so we want to bring them to a Latin school and I would do it in a way it will be eighty and it will be left at least Clinton and Jimmy. And that's why we chose the man you mess. Have you or anyone else was called Abel atop to the governor about this at all. One of the things saying you lock in faced economic in this issue. Some irony in the governor's mansion you don't get to how conversations we got directly. They don't reach out to you to try to see what your particular situation is low under governor to come to brown. Schools to visit some of. It is to cause some black candidate Sylvia he can CEO we're paying easily and he didn't hear. Yeah isolate he would have been better respect it. What we're dealing with particularly in Broward County. Water present day I'm Mary an African American history. And right now I. Barry percent of the population in Broward County. African Americans once had an undated they make up only percent of the population but they may 70%. Of the new kulana Barron's cases. So I have to protect these are the people that I let me my harness these people that I do you and we. I work we've been lately without mercy Renee and cherished and I can not bring you know me to an end I mean. And who literally put yeah I can't raise alcohol lady bless him who met with other people bats and I'm glad that. Seven how we stay sealed the same way that we bowl staying poor people or he may end each. Sports CE for education. Doctor asking what do you say to parents to agree with the governor and they say this should be their choice not yours. Those pay our highest who. Really think beyond your cell outward and Saddam not to look through Berlin's opera role fields industry is. But for the fatal Ali other students think the big imminent or the Italian. When there. Constance who went back on Manson I think he's a land of free permit last spring the potential costly. And cost between students she an hey you're and that's you feel that the man asked is a problem harmlessly you're out. I'm sure you wouldn't that no pants would agree Whitney. And being used political mom embarrasses evened out radio danger for the other children. I have for our grounding school board chair doctor Rosalind Osgood we appreciate your time today thank you. You. And women who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of misconduct say they feel vindicated and relieved after Cuomo announced he's stepping down. Front pages of major newspapers marked the governor's fall from grace after a state investigation found he sexually harassed eleven women. Cuomo was also under investigation for his management of nursing homes and nursing home death information during a pandemic as well as other allegations. But just a week ago it looked as though he would not give up the fight. A rash F has more on what led to the end of his decade in office. This morning a stunning downfall for New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Resigning amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment given the circumstances. The best way I can help them now. There's a price step aside. And let government get back to government. The governor of hurting lengthy impeachment proceedings but his legal battle just beginning. As he faces possible misdemeanor charges in Albany stemming from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assistant. Brady commit so. That's when he cut his hand out my I was. And cupped my breast children my trash. Cuomo saying that never happened to his resignation coming one week after the release of that's keeping report from the state attorney general. That found he harassed eleven women. At Tuesday's press conference Cuomo's attorney speaking first slamming the report as biased Cuomo then denying the allegations but apologizing. To the women. In my mind. I've never crossed the line with any warning. Fox. I didn't realize. The extent to which the line has been redraw. There are generational. And cultural shifts. That I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have no excuses. For the first time the Cuomo addressing allegations made by a state trooper assigned to with personal security di tale. Who told investigators the governor groped her on two separate occasion. I did not mean any sexual connotation. I did not mean any intimacy by it. I just wasn't thinking. It was embarrassing to her and it was disrespectful. There was a mistake. Free and simple. This state troopers' attorney Gloria Allred said resigning with the right choice but rejecting the idea that the governor didn't know better. He used his power use his influence used his. Prestige. In order to. Hurt women. It's a crushing downfall for a man once one of the most prominent voices in the Democratic Party. Who just last year hailed for his leadership during the pandemic Rios and considered a democratic contender for president over hours after the governor's announcement were president Biden did weighing in. Calling him to resign did you think he was. I respect the governor's decision and you know I respect your decision he made. And Diane Cuomo says he wants this transition to be as seamless as possible lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul says she is ready to leave she will serve out his term through the end of 20/20 two. She will make history as New York's first female governor Diane. An area arrests have been Albany, New York forest thank you. The screen New York assembly member Jessica Gonzales Rojas of queens for more on this assembly member thank you so much for being here I'm curious first just to get. Your reaction what did you think when you heard governor and Joseph Cuomo get up in front of the cameras and say I'm stepping aside. Selena is shot and it is an artist he is and for the big yard and he set a better and read the writing was. It is long overdue. Legislator. Legislature that shall a boss. Our trust in his leadership. And there's so many traces Stacy or any. And is. It was a great thing to do however. Like he is not. Still denies allegations. Oldest marriages and just editing. NASA fighters. Continues to gas. So we have. An enormous amount due because this is not. Who. This is about historic. Days of harassment and intimidation when he needs changed. That this also wasn't just about sexual harassment allegations Cuomo's office is accused of mismanaging nursing homes during the pandemic then effectively. Covering up nursing home deaths misusing government resources for his book and giving an appropriate access to cove attesting to his friends and family. I know the state assembly was investigating that hot is a governor's office and the state government in general recover from this. Our Judiciary. Committee are a rarity a thorough investigations. Are still mall where you. Yeah she continuance in as yet again ranking doesn't mean trying to ability of beach there's a number issues and people. On any addressed you know Aaron in the in the moment and ensure that accountable. He doesn't need and it. I can't see and hit it doesn't mean in the future there's a lot more to you I'm ready to get to where. I'm excited exude evil we're coming. Under the local will be the first one in. I'm to our present dusty and you aren't. Around and that people's knee when he is where. You know extremely names around and are. It's going to be a refreshing and leadership. Does certain there's certainly times of crisis facing it and and I. I'm continues to rapids community. Community sales easings insecurity. Around there's disparity. Overdose. And it is just aren't any how does a lot of you I'm so she's certainly get. A tough road ahead but acting is already own does and it acting already rallied and sure that she's. ST. Our New York assembly member Jessica Gonzales. Meanwhile in Washington senate Democrats passed a three and a half trillion dollar budget resolution early this morning after a marathon fourteen hour voting session. Every Democrat voted to pass the resolution getting the ball rolling on the reconciliation process. But we're still likely months away from that budget becoming law congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has the latest on that good morning Rachel. Diane good morning after a fourteen hour fiery debate on the senate floor overnight lawmakers. Have now passed a budget resolution along party lines. This opens up the door for Democrats who against the next part of president Biden's agenda. A 3.5 trillion dollar package that democrats' plans it passed without any Republican support. This includes a massive amount in spending on several key democratic priorities everything from universal pre K to free community college. Money to combat climate change it would be paid for by increasing taxes on the wealthy and corporations. Republicans who just hours earlier were two of Democrats to pass a bipartisan infrastructure deal are blasting this they call this is spending spree. But there Audi here is that Democrats. What a razor thin majority in the senate they have now leave the ground work to be able to pass this on their own. Without any Republican votes they're challenge is going to be keeping their own party united some moderate Democrats say that 3.5 trillion dollar price tag. These two hi Diane. All right Rachel Scott and Washington Forrest thanks Rachel. And the Taliban has seize control of more key cities as US troops pull out of Afghanistan. Militants now control an estimated 65%. Of the territory back in April the Taliban controlled only only the areas you see in red. Well this is what that map looks like now senior foreign correspondent in panel has the latest. Overnight the Taliban seizing control the more he cities in Afghanistan as US troops start to finish that was cool ending America's longest war. The militants with at least nine major battlefield victories in less than a week as they advance bewildering speed the extremists who reported to be fighting to get them with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups but Biden administration insisting don't move forces have the training the numbers to hold but never advanced. But tool evidence on the ground since Steele insists as terrified civilians fleeing the fighting. This still pushing map shows how rapidly the Taliban who advanced since mid April when jubilant and formally announce plans to bring the troops home. According to one estimates now controlling 68%. Of the country. As government troops surrendered to affect it will simply retreat. Overnight bulletin standing by his decision. Afghan leaders. Have to come together. We lost. Thousands that lost death and injury thousands of American personnel. Gotta fight for themselves. Trade through nations. Gab is so far that isn't happening nearly enough Diane despite what president Biden says and you broke the groups that we went to war games almost twenty years ago now seem closest to the verge of victory. That never before in the head of the British military here in the UK. Now well he's got a warning for everybody that if the Taliban continued to advance almost unimpeded. Then the ideal conditions could exist once again pulled violent terrorism international extremism to flourish once again. Diane and I senior foreign chorus. On in panel Ian thank you. And coming up as students head back to the cost him a lot of questions about what kind of masks are best for kids. We come back our Becky Worley has some tips. Welcome back students are heading back to school as a delta variant surges so as a get back into the classroom. How can parents make sure they're wearing the best mask for them consumer correspondent Becky were Lee has what you need to know. It's a back to school unlike any other. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers staff and students and visitors decay through twelve schools. Regardless of vaccination status saying. Children should return to full time in person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place the American academy of pediatrics issuing the same guidance. Randy Tito when he studies at this country and others show what I asked if we match our kids at least they sent out an generation they can't go back to school secretly. And with the delta variants surging many parents are with the burning question what kind of mask should I get and will keep my kids safe. For the he's only family they get masks at their six year old will keep on. We're more. I cuddle with her wearing a message she can Wear all day. No person as is now the we yes doctor eat just Sanchez a pediatrician at New York's Columbia University Irving medical center. Whether at KN 95 mask is the right choice for protecting your child. They're not ratings and two. Recommended that anyone's islands. Where and he I had. Instead doctor brought to Sanchez says getting cloth masks that bit your child's face is BT. Is your Mac is feeding well this. Gives you time and you think this. You keep watching it and Aaron and one technique to check the quality of your child's mask. Of the sun. Even when I stretch that he can barely see any dots of the sun. But this want. When I hold it up to delay in. Idea he conceal all of those little. Poked a news it's just not that cannot. Listen we've heard talk about double masking and kids wearing KN ninety five's with the best mask for kids is the one. They'll Wear all day and where correctly medical experts say for kids that's probably a cloth or a surgical mask. So a few tips let's start with adjustable ear straps kids' faces are smaller so long ears traps can make it GAAP peak at one with these. Adjustable little buttons. Also China asks that coming kids specific sizes or are more of that tailored styles would isn't just a big rectangle on their face. Sixty want to look for a mask that has that wire strap in the nose for con touring tuned to face for a better fit. And you wanna have a couple of extra masks tucked into kids' backpacks. Doctors say kids tend to breathe more with their mouths so there's more humidity and knee sweat. So a fresh mask will make the experience much more comfy Diane. All right Becky my kid has an extra requirements got to be the lion mask otherwise he will not put into and we've got about five of them now in the house. Thank you early thanks to those tips. Coming up we are heading heading to Iowa to the field of dreams court made see where the brand new MLB's field of dreams diamonds. We'll have its debut game tonight when we come back. Welcome back ANC feared is announcing it will allow moviegoers to buy tickets and concessions on line using bitcoin by the end of the year. The theater chain is joining other retailers except in the crypto currency as payment for everyday purchases. TJ Holmes has more on that hi TJ. Favorite Diana spoke quite a conversation with my colleagues here at studio about bid calling but it is what it folds -- talk about now because the ANC the decision they've made this is the largest theater chain in the country but decision the CEO has announced that they are going to start accepting bitcoin. As payment. If you break your purchases on line for tickets or concessions now get. They are we'll just the latest to really get into this whole crypto and bitcoin gain their a lot of major companies from Microsoft AT&T to PayPal then Mo. A Home Depot you name it. That it started accepting payment as bitcoin and other crypto currency look. There's some estimate to say nearly fifty million people in the country own bid calling in particular and hundreds of millions of people. Use crypto currency in some way she performed all over the world so this is kind of the direction that things are going AMC just the latest to get into the game saucy at the movies theater diet. Sounds again face today and baseball is back in Iowa where the Brando MLB field of dreams Dimon will have its debut game. The inaugural game was delayed last year due to the pandemic but now fans of the movie can finally see the dream come to lights. IP job she is in dire is no Iowa with more. The Mississippi River to its east and the series from its last you just stayed up natural beauty. I catch publicized. And bustling agriculture. More than half. The country's corn comes from the Hawkeye State. And those cornfields inspiring one of America's favorite movies fielded dreams. As the ghosts of the Chicago white sentence from the year 1990. PC based on the night. Yeah. I emerge from those corn stalks. This field and those cherished memories just another reason ask is this happened not. It's Iowa. Down the road they can he is home to walls behind kitchen. Yeah. In the Philippines well it means grandmother when you go to place Tom low life you know you're gonna get good food is going to be like one month from. That warm hug getting hard to tell her. We were struggling to keep the doors opened the teen analyst focused on selling. I'll listen before cooking at home you're experimenting with different products and we just saw a spike in our products and help the smallest fine kitchen doors are open. Hot sauce is now in retail stores nationwide. Weather this storm and when anything let the world. Mark Phillips the the owner of next page books this is probably one of the most popular areas in Cedar Rapids some folks are traveling from out of state from around the country. And even around the world a lot of them find their way in here. The pandemic should hit stores he resolved. The book pages open first customers I was so focused on the store and its survival. I really didn't have time to think about much else in offering at home deliveries I deliveries made himself and I didn't really know what I was doing. This was sort of a knee jerk reaction it seemed like the right thing to do. Rebecca Runyan is the founder of best he's parlor the business started in her college dorm room with the goal of educating. Let me Palin stared firemen you know then I was constantly at her routing the dairy industry and I realize that. I didn't changes in industry by having something that I was doing and below that prisoner. Or a temple not making extra creamy ice cream Angel. The pandemic pos plans to open a store. Instead she decided to team up with local charities and I happen after the way it can remain as positive social change. Hosting free ice cream social is for people assimilating to freedom after incarceration. Activity from business took away. I just personally always CNN. There's ways that we can not just overlook the people who are on the margins of society that really is are racers is to make an impact. Now there's so much excitement for tomorrow night yankees White Sox game but I'm here right now with a couple of youth baseball team that'll be playing on this. Field tonight dream and White Sox ace representing New York. Chicago die and. It looks great Ike a judge in dazzle Iowa banks like. And that does it for this news cast and and mosquitoes thanks for joining us remember ABC his life was here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis we'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern. If you build it they will come.

