-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court amid protests
-
Now Playing: Senate advances vote on Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: ABC News' live coverage of Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump spoke to reporters while in Egypt
-
Now Playing: Countdown to final Kavanaugh confirmation vote
-
Now Playing: White House celebrates impending Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Now Playing: Sen. Lisa Murkowski breaks with GOP, votes 'no' on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Sen. Collins to vote 'yes' on Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers speak out on Kavanaugh vote
-
Now Playing: Key senators to vote 'yes' in Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight House forecast update for Oct. 5, 2018
-
Now Playing: Authors of 'For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics' join 'The View'
-
Now Playing: Was Brett Kavanaugh's op-ed effective?
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Senators vote to end debate on Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination
-
Now Playing: Key senators undecided amid countdown to Kavanaugh vote
-
Now Playing: What does Kavanaugh battle mean for Supreme Court?
-
Now Playing: Key senator speaks out as Kavanaugh vote nears
-
Now Playing: 'Drunk' birds are dive-bombing cars