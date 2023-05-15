ABC News Live: Deadly severe weather rips through 6 states

Plus, what President Joe Biden is saying about the sharp drop in migrant crossings at the border, and Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is suspended for appearing to flash a gun on social media.

May 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live