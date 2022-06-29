ABC News Live: Death toll in July 4 parade shooting rises to 7

Plus, the latest on protests in Akron, Ohio, following the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man and President Joe Biden awards servicemembers the Medal of Honor.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live