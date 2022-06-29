ABC News Live: WHO declares monkeypox 'public health emergency'

Plus, the latest on the war in Ukraine as Russia launches missile strikes after making a deal to end the grain embargo, and the Pope visits Canada to confront the Church’s role in its school system.

