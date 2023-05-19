ABC News Live: DeSantis expected to announce White House bid

Plus, the man accused of leaking classified Defense Department documents will appear in court, and home prices see their biggest price drops in more than a decade.

May 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live