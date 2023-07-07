ABC News Live: El Paso shooter given 90 life sentences

Plus, the White House reacts to the latest jobs numbers, and the FDA grants full approval to a new drug to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

July 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live