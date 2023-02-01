ABC News Live: FBI searches Biden’s beach house for more classified documents

Plus, the funeral for Tyre Nichols is set to happen as new information is released about the officers involved in his death, and the Federal Reserve is set to announce another interest rate hike.

February 1, 2023

