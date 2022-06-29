ABC News Live: Can Fed interest rate hikes slow inflation?

Plus, the latest on the investigations into former President Donald Trump, and a discussion with Puerto Rico’s sole representative in the U.S. Congress after Hurricane Fiona’s devastating impact.

