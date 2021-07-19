ABC News Live: Front-line workers sound alarm as delta variant spreads

More
Plus, England ends COVID-19 restrictions despite rise in cases, and more athletes test positive ahead of the Olympics.
34:48 | 07/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: Front-line workers sound alarm as delta variant spreads
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"34:48","description":"Plus, England ends COVID-19 restrictions despite rise in cases, and more athletes test positive ahead of the Olympics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78926275","title":"ABC News Live: Front-line workers sound alarm as delta variant spreads","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-front-line-workers-sound-alarm-78926275"}