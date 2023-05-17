ABC News Live: Grand jury indicts suspect Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders

Plus, the latest from the NYPD on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged paparazzi car chase and a juror in the Lori Vallow Daybell case speaks out in an ABC News exclusive.

May 17, 2023

