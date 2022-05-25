ABC News Live: High-stakes, prime-time Jan. 6 hearing

Plus, new consumer price index data shows inflation is up 8.6% over the last year, and Britney Spears marries longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in a surprise wedding.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live