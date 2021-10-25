ABC News Live: A jury has been selected for the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

Plus, the jury selection process in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett began, and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced he’s officially stepping down as CEO.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live