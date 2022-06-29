ABC News Live: Second mass shooting in a week leaves 6 dead at Virginia Walmart

Plus, President Joe Biden announces he will extend the pause on student loan payments, and media in Iran are blaming Iran’s loss in the World Cup on recent anti-government protests.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live