ABC News Live: Mike Richards steps down from new ‘Jeopardy!’ host role

More
Plus, Alabama ICUs are at capacity with COVID cases and Haiti is desperate for help after a deadly earthquake.
21:08 | 08/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live: Mike Richards steps down from new ‘Jeopardy!’ host role

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"21:08","description":"Plus, Alabama ICUs are at capacity with COVID cases and Haiti is desperate for help after a deadly earthquake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79565908","title":"ABC News Live: Mike Richards steps down from new ‘Jeopardy!’ host role","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-mike-richards-steps-jeopardy-host-79565908"}