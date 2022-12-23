ABC News Live: Nation braces for coldest Christmas in decades

Plus, the House passes a $1.7 trillion bill to avert a government shutdown, and jury deliberations continue in the trial of Torey Lanez, the rapper accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

December 23, 2022

