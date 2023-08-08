ABC News Live: Ohio considers constitutional change ahead of abortion vote

Plus, what to expect as heat and storms batter parts of the U.S., and a doctor weighs in on how extremely hot days could impact your health and what to do about it.

August 8, 2023

