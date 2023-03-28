ABC News Live: Police release surveillance video of Nashville school shooting

Plus, residents are picking up the pieces after dozens of tornadoes ripped through at least five states, and Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for allegedly ripping off customers.

March 28, 2023

