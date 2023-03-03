ABC News Live: President Biden, German Chancellor discuss allyship and Ukraine's war

Plus, Fmr. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is making her case for the 2024 presidency at CPAC, and the disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to life in prison.

March 3, 2023

