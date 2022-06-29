ABC News Live: President Biden meets with President Macron ahead of state dinner

Plus, Congress is racing to avert a rail strike that could be economically devastating, and for World AIDS Day, a PrEP advocate speaks on his experience with the HIV prevention drug.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live