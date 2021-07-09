Transcript for ABC News Live: President Biden to survey Ida’s damage in New York, New Jersey

Hi everyone I'm day in the state of thanks for streaming with us president Biden has headed to new York and New Jersey. Latest survey the damage from Ida. The death tolls from that storm has now risen to at least 69 people in eight states. Meanwhile the energy utility Louisiana says nearly half of its customers there who lost power. I've had it restored and they expect most others to have power by the end of the day on Wednesday we have the latest on recovery coming up. Says it has helped the first Americans leave Afghanistan since the US military with problems for American safely cross the border Overland into a neighboring country. The Taliban is set to be aware of the departure and quote did not impede their transit. Secretary of state and stapling it is until hot this morning and says around 100 Americans are still in Afghanistan. Some families are trying to leave from an airport in the north of the country but so far they've been unable to get out. And two decades after 9/11 the alleged mastermind behind the attack and four accused conspirators. Are back in court today Guantanamo Bay but the case is still stuck in pretrial motions. The defendants were tortured at CIA black site prisons for years before being transferred to gitmo in 2006. The big question now is candid confessions and information obtained from the defendants after they were transferred to be used against them. And as president Biden tours devastation from Friday in new York and New Jersey parts of Louisiana are still without power. It's been more than a week since item made landfall there but the areas still struggling to recover from the storm. Alan Lopez is in the plots Louisiana with the latest. This morning as president bind in makes his way to new York and New Jersey to get a firsthand look at what idol left behind. Gripping Barney camera footage showing NYPD officers. Braving a flooded based meaning queens trying to wrestler family including a toddler trapped inside. Diving into the murky waters facing locked doors in light electricity their efforts were unsuccessful. The death told from the storm Elliott 69 people cross eight seats ninety's after the storm made landfall in Louisiana. People still struggling T get their lives back. This morning in New Orleans powers on for more than two thirds of the city. But elsewhere hundreds of thousands are still without electricity. Christina L mail tells meat without it she's forced to see in Mississippi but their three children. I have a three year old is she don't understand we can come home and she keeps on everyday mom out of the home. It's hard area it. Those communities hardest hit could be in the dark week Audi seat until the end of the month. I'd as rant leaving grand L uninhabitable. The incredible arm went off. An over the weekend New Orleans evacuating hundreds of seniors from ten facilities. After five were found dead amid scorching temperatures. Are what we found. It was unacceptable. And accountability will be across the bow or. Carol plus people unwavering in their efforts to clean up and try to get things back to normal they know. That that could take months and without power some tell me that they are staying in neighboring states. Making their way over here just to work on their health. I am all right Helen Lopez looked class Louisiana Allan thank you. Meanwhile in the Atlantic hurricane Larry is already causing some concern for those already hit hard by Ida. Chief meteorologist ginger zee has more on that storm and some potentially dangerous winds in the midwest he ginger. A storm more than a thousand miles away causing hot. High risk term risk all along the East Coast that's what's happened here and it's all because the Larry so let's start the outer banks this is south of hatteras on the island there Avon North Carolina. Saturday thirty start to see a little bit of the surf but the slow the get even bakers we go to the day today from Stuart Florida did. Daytona Beach all the way up the East Coast so that's Larry bagel I more than fifty miles across headed northwest. It will stay out in the ocean Bermuda could see some tropical storm force gust front as Philadelphia watch later today likely. Those high surf advisory is the rip current threats though they're going to be with us through the weeks if you have plans to be at a beach somewhere along the East Coast. Knowledge that the waves that could be Qichen and rip current risk will be high if you get caught our Rick current by the way which feels like. People east Colin under tell but that's the correct term is recurrent. You have to try to get out parallel to the shore but perpendicular to get out of because usually it's a very narrow area that is washing you away. A pitcher that's the way it's and then this we had to share with you the severe storms that a blow through from Chicago through northwest Indiana. Right into the southwest Michigan so buffalo up to Grand Rapids south haven over to Flint look pier Bay City. You just northwest Detroit that same line is gonna bring heavy rain at times one to two inches to parts the northeast and watch for those thunderstorms look through. Wednesday night into early Thursday. All right chief meteorologist ginger zee thanks ginger. And General Motors is temporarily shutting down more than half of its plants in North America because of a micro chip shortage. The pandemic has impacted the production of those ships which in turn has led to a shortage of cars Alex Perez has more on that hi Alex. Paid and this plant behind me here is one of several that will be temporarily shut down what is GM and other auto makers wait for more semiconductor. Chips they need. To build vehicles snow GM has announced it will be temporarily shutting down eight out of its fifteen North American assembly plants beginning today because. Of a micro chip shortage the chips are crucial for thousands of computer controlled systems. And you cars and also used in laptops and other small electronics. The corona virus pandemic has impacted production have been chips that chip shortage also means car inventory is downed. And consumer prices are higher which means. Buying a new or used car will cost you a lot more right now but Diane there's already some relief in sight some of these. Chip producing plants and factories and Asia have already announced they will be increasing production. To meet demand and I am. Right out expressed thanks for that. And concerns are rising over potential surge in Kobe cases after the Labor Day weekend travel. The death told from cove at nineteen has now reached its highest level in six months. ABC news transportation correspondent GO Benitez is at Newark Airport with the latest Reggio. This morning to return home for millions of Americans who travel for the holiday weekend. Gathering yet beaches on Labor Day and packing into football stadiums. The number of people screamed at US airports Friday and Saturday roughly matched 2019 pre pandemic levels more than 3.5 million. But less people return home on Sunday then two years ago signaling a longer stay. With nearly half of the population 47%. Not fully vaccinated. Some experts this morning are concerned all the trouble could lead to yet another Covert served. I am expecting a bomb are hoping and our currency meters spike after every single holiday we have seen about it instructions cross positions and that's doctor Anthony felt she's saying Sunday some hospitals. Are perilously close to full occupancy Catherine Sherman has an icu nurse in Nashville. And says her hospital has come very close to running out a ventilator its. Figuring out who's going to get an open icu bed has essentially been a game of human Patrick has. In Texas state health officials saying nearly a dozen counties including Allston. Have reported zero staff icu beds available and the issues extend to schools to at least 45 school districts in Texas. Have already had to go to remote learning because of that roll eyes and Covert cases. The state reporting nearly 52000. Cases among students since the school year began. And all eyes are on that as millions of kids returned to school this week right you Benitez thanks for that in coming up. This week marks its one year anniversary of 9/11 from the first responders to the survivors those who Wear at ground zero that today. I've never been the same. We come back we hear from those who are still dealing with the mental and physical told. Twenty years later. We are taking a live look at president Biden boarding Marine One going from New York to New Jersey the president. It's here in this region to survey the damage from the remnants of hurricane Ida and we will bring you more on that. As it comes. When we also want to shifts to the weekend marking twenty years since the terror attacks on 9/11. So many are still mourning those that we lost and some survivors are still dealing with physical and mental effects. From that day ABC's Reyna Roy explains how one federal program is helping survivors move forward. I was sitting here. Thinking my paper. Heard that knowing it's the deafening sounds in this sudden screams for help but even twenty years later tourist Dennis are still can't shake this sound what's unbearable. It was I think to myself my fact that planes flying awfully the hope when that you'll down. I heard the crash this scenes from her lower Manhattan apartment just blocks from the World Trade Center I'm people were running and running that we. And this second plane came this way re playing in her mind every day especially come September when I came out of the lobby. I saw that caliber he. I started to scream and assist. People like something people in jumping the policeman stopped me he says. You can go back to you house Dennis our state with a friend for over a week before coming back home to a neighborhood forever changed. When he got back to your department what did it look like here believe it looks like the white. Election don't. But he was dust. Settled. I eat I sit up medicated. And she believes that cleanup of toxic dust did some major damage. Three years later two bouts of pneumonia a revealing breathing issues blinked back tonight eleven and sure enough they found something mighty honestly found out. That have. CO PP Dennis are paid thousands for medication over the years outer for own pocket. Until she got a letter in 2015 explaining she was eligible for the World Trade Center or health program. Which offers free health care for 9/11 related conditions Hispanic federation president and CEO Frankie Miranda is working to reach more survivor is. In hopes of getting them the help they need. They always suspected that dad it's something was wrong. And that there was something that really triggered these symptoms but now to be able to connect it to what happened to them. Mentally and physically it is really transforming. Lives. The federation estimates about 400000. People were here in the downtown New York City area that day and in the following weeks. And may have been affected physically or mentally. And only a fraction of them had taken advantage of the program. The program also offers resource is like therapy evaluating data a lot of a number of me have suffered from panic attacks in and deep trance in. And society. And as we remember two decades later a reminder they're still a long road ahead for so many in this country of course we don't want to forget but. Effect that could safely how to cut and somebody keeps doing that he never heals reader Roy ABC news New York. Kinda thing Serena Roy for that report and for more let's go and out of former NYPD officer Reggie hill lair he spent over 850. Hours. At ground zero and the Staten Island landfills that wreckage from the ground zero went to. Doing security and searching for remains. We also doctor Michael crane with us medical director for the World Trade Center and clinical center at Mount Sinai Medical Center thank you both. For being here Reggie I'd like to start with you I know you spent. Months after the attacks helping in the rescue and the recovery efforts the investigation. It's been nearly twenty years now how do you feel looking back twenty years later. Both deals by the lifetime ago and also feels like yesterday. There's certain things I remember clearly and certain things I. Forget. Uncertainties they specially that day remember clear how beautiful waters. And room. So. I'm sixty years old I'm Apple's thirty you can buy it. You. Just. And I know that in march of 2005. Your when your wife discovered a lump. On the side of your neck you received a diagnosis of thyroid cancer at 34. And not long after that an additional diagnosis of multiple myeloma some blood cancer. That's now been dormant in your system for fifteen years what set journey been like since those days at ground zero. And then follow weighing how your health has been impacted by that day along with so many other people who are there that day. I felt like different stages. First phase words of course the birth of our sun meet tomorrow to sort out. Band now. Are laden when I developed flu like symptoms a month after his weren't. Did you data shows up there's an leaders and I didn't want him to get 60 normally what loan are. Oh my worst discover. I decided to no end the first stage with our cancer it just should you really aren't you didn't know what six. And then when they did that surgery or radiation. Aslan need to read a little bit battered and ban mountain. How to go back to my primary. Doctor Who discover I was anemic. He referred to honor it is houses and up O'Meara biopsy. They sent a small amount I want my chest. And leave it like another one in last year that was staged to. Say mystery what is going to see you. Morris Sloan Kettering hospital Manhattan. Needs said they burned it may say they can't do anything now it's ace in the matter. So I bought up shade. He said but didn't an average students three years he becomes and married. And the answer different days where its tests are kind of not home maybe depression. And not that was probably guitar is it where adult almost ready for going there but also don't like. That was my job to do it. So. Our lady came except there's. After months of Billy and nothing bins and says don't like okay everything's unclear so early eighties at this stage it is what it is they're. Italy fifteen years later I'm not asymptomatic so I'm really grateful because I knew others what. The states. And and we are so glad that it is dormant right now and I you're doing so well. Doctor Crain at as Reggie mentioned that everyone's been so lucky according to the CDC at least 28331. Responders and survivors. Have passed from illnesses related to being on the site that day what's your experience been like seeing first responders. Dealing with these medical implications after putting their lives on the line. Well first of all of them just last salute officer aware obviously. Erode Kirk courageous element adding that. I have to say. He is typical of the park folks we see in our program. We are brave their altruistic. Herself getting Omnicare and they deserve everything we can possibly gives them in terms of medical care I'm the story that. The officers telling is not all that unusual. There are numerous cancers. On that developing World Trade Center responders. And certainly blood cancers encourage cancers. Or what are among them. And end the need to think we are grateful for. Is that is that drove good act use us the capability. Of responding. And treating those cancers. And then continuing to monitor. A program. I remember his over the course of over the course of years. And I want to point out that just recently. Or visit paper that America is. And underscored the importance of the program in the success of the program. In reducing. Cancer mortality and improving survival. Cancer patients. Are men that seemed inquiries should be to the fact that we're dealing with a previously Gary. Healthy population in office are clear as a really. Still it has. Very healthy looking guy and they have tremendous. Internal resources. Are obviously a supporter share William that's all very important. And it think the program also. Has really contributed to you know the longer survival of these patients there get. This is one brave man you're sitting with it and. That's for sure and doctor crane do you expect to see more. 9/11 related long term health effects down the road different from what we're seeing now how do these people. Move forward. So I think crucible I highly recommend that it all responders come to the World Trade Center programs. We probably have about 90%. Now enrolled but. Every responder should command and so should all survivors taken into the program community program. We do expects. He viewed the prevalent illnesses that changed a bit. Were not exactly sure what is coming. However. We are prepared. Just the Greer compared eaten. Whatever the responders spring which is related to world trade and I think that's the real strength of this program has a enormous flexibility. It allows us to. We have these tremendously courageous people. Like this officer. Who really make us want to work as hard as we cared for the moment for their heroics. And a lack of motivation there I'm sure so Reggie twenty years later how do you in your colleagues cope. With this idea of being heroes knowing you saved lives that day but also knowing that you put your own lives and health on the line to do it. Well regions except that's what we saw announce war whom. I must point out that. Looking at a previous report that you guys just. Here is still kind of shocking that people who. I'm not getting checked out. I remember when I was diagnosed I was very vocal in precincts. Everybody that I Wear down there to get checked out you just it is going to look. Mom I had no problem talking about a hate it I can tell people checked out they should people who want get checked out. There were three elements either somebody moved the bravest people I never met. On working at me in his apartment and turned of their own how they were. I'm I'm scared or him. Downplaying it. And even just normal people Reynolds its presence that we say. When I talk about nine Letterman and silence a room when I say it's not let them I think there were. This is so people will get checked out I just. If you are down there either or Ers just aren't there if you just working in the area just to check out Gerri especially now. As it drove it. Hasn't really hard for us specially don't do not doubt the how are pretty what now is Robert Gates. Jungle are but there's no excuse sport now years later. Officer Reggio Laird doctor Michael crane it's great to have you both and again thank you both at work you did and the work that you're doing. But you did you do your most. And you can check out the ABC news 9/11 special the longest shadow streaming on Hulu right now ABC news will also have live coverage of the anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years later America remembers that's this Saturday at 8 AM eastern right here on ABC news live. And coming up tributes are pouring in for claims actor Michael K Williams who died this weekend at the age of 54. Williams is best known for his work as Omar in the wire but his work did not stop there. When we come back we'll take a look at his incredible career. Welcome back to ABC news live we're celebrating a life of actor Michael K Williams this morning after he was found dead in his Brooklyn New York apartment yesterday. The Emmy nominated actor was best known for his work as Omar and the wire he was just 54 years old. TJ Holmes has more on his incredible career. Omar isn't it. He was an Emmy nominated star best known for his role as Omar little on their hit show the wire just like you culture of drugs Guzman. I got sacked. Got a briefcase. Sandra day though right. Police say they found Williams dead in his Brooklyn home on Monday. The death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose overnight the wire creator wrote on Twitter that he was too guided right now to see all that ought to be said. Michael with a fine man in a rare talent. And on our journey together he always deserved to the best words and today. Those words won't come Williams has long been open about his struggles with sobriety speaking to Cameron hole earlier this year. Lot of people opted. A bit but of course the that took the out or belt problems go way that I couldn't be further from the truth. Drug and alcohol are not the problem there militia boutique of the trop. His own personal struggles were often reflected in a story career spanning more than 25 years of work in television and film. Don't want comeback off his famed character Omar a notorious stick up man running the streets of Baltimore. The rule gained him attention from even president Barack Obama who called Williams per Israel fascinating. After the wire Williams hit big again with another tough guy role chalky white. On the mob series boardwalk empire. The school book. Seeing when an awful way Williams racked up five Emmy nominations in his career. Including for his role as Montrose Freeman in the period scifi show love Kraft countries and the Central Park five depiction when they see us. Please yeah. You want didn't do anything. I think when they see as creator able to Verney wrote on minster Graham dear brother be certain you were a flash of love now gone but never forgotten. The wire co star Wendell Pierce said Williams was an immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is sold an elevated until he scenes they're truth. Michael K Williams was 54 years old. And Diane early in his Karine a was actually a backup dancer he hung up actually work in some videos activists are more from Madonna and George Michael would you believe. But then 25 years old he got into our fight. And he was slashed in his face and at school or that he's known for he got it there well that ended up leading to. Possibly his break in the industry would you believe his first ever movie role was given tomb by. To pop ship corps who simply saw a picture of him. Saw his look thought he looked thawed out well enough. Took away a particular role in the movie and the rest as they say is history but what a life what a career and certainly gone too soon diet. That's for sure TJ Holmes thanks for that. And families across the world are celebrating the start of the Jewish new year Russia Shana. While some services remain virtual or outdoors due to the pandemic they still feature classic conditions like the blowing. The so far as well as eating apples and honey to signify a sweet new year ahead these celebrations mark the year. 5782. Following the Jewish lunar calendar calendar. And that does it for this newscast I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis us you back here at 3 PM eastern. For the breakdown tenets of stay safe and have a great day.

