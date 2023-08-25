ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Aug 25, 2023

Tropical Storm Franklin moves toward East Coast; in wake of wildfires Maui residents reflect on impact of tourism; Phil Lipof sits down with Air Supply to talk love ballads and longevity.

August 25, 2023

