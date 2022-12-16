ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Dec 16, 2022

Sources say Jan. 6 committee to refer criminal charges for former President Donald Trump; father of accused July 4 parade gunman charged in mass shooting; center teaches Afghan widow trade skills.

December 16, 2022

