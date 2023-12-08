ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Dec 8, 2023

School shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life in prison; Tent cities along border house migrants from South America to Asia looking for asylum; Holiday help pours into Maui in wake of wildfires.

December 8, 2023

