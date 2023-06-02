ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Jun 2, 2023

Train crash in India kills at least 200 people; Pharmaceutical company claims drug lowers chances of breast cancer returning; Kelly Rowland talks first of its kind audio-only singing competition.

June 2, 2023

