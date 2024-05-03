ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 3, 2024

"Catastrophic" flooding hits Houston area, Hope Hicks takes the stand in former President Trump's criminal trial & Singer Mckenna Grace on exploring new genres as balancing acting with music.

May 3, 2024

