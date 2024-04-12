ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 12, 2024

Police say 18-wheeler plowed into Texas building intentionally, killing one; VP Harris in Arizona points finger at Trump for state’s abortion battle; Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage.

April 12, 2024

