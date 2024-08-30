ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 30, 2024

30M travelers face severe weather for Labor Day; NHL star Johnny Gaudreau killed by suspected drunk driver; comedians Ramy Youssef and Steve Way push for more authentic representation of the disabled.

August 30, 2024

