ABC News Live Prime: Friday, December 29, 2023

ogue wave slams California seaside community, Fallout after Maine secretary of state disqualifies Trump from 2024 primary ballot; A look back at some of the most noteworthy moments of 2023.

December 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live