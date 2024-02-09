ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 9, 2024

Teen arrested after allegedly shooting a tourist in Times Square; Multiple states under alert due to winter storm; Ad Week executive on the ads and audiences of the Super Bowl weekend.

February 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live