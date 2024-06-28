ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 28, 2024

President Joe Biden confronts doubt about his candidacy after first debate performance; push for "hair equity" in Hollywood, and how tourism impacts countries in good and bad ways.

June 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live