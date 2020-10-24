Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, October 23, 2020

Since yes. 31 lines for a total of 9418. Deaths. These are people who started with less than twenty tiny. And won't be with us at the Thanksgiving table. We are reporting. 3874. New cases. For a total of 364. 33. Confirmed cases since the start of this pandemic excuse me please. And emotional Illinois public Health Department director doctor in Ghazi easy game breaking down in tears today while giving the death. During the news conference with the governor. Symbolizing the emotional. Our medical workers and our entire country. Home prices spiraling more than 80000 cases. Country just in the last day and most since this summer Chicago's new curfew for nonessential businesses goes into effect tonight. The final stretch after last night's debate it's now on until Election Day in the president's something Joseph Biden campaign just hours after their face off. Both campaigns trying to spin their candidates performances. Find some of their claims it has more than 52 million ballots already cast. Buying black at a crucial time the impact of the pandemic and the black flies management on black owned businesses. You started its business smack dab in the middle of the pandemic. Pray and they will scratch their head. And Willis keeping game. And and you know I see why not now. And the wildfire emergency spreading across. More than a 100000. Acres in a day now the second largest in. In the history of the State's. Thinking about a facelift. You're not alone with so many staring at their faces on video calls all day. Tonight our report on the search engine in plastic surgery. Good evening everyone and Linda Davis thanks so much for streaming with us the final sprint is upon us just eleven days until Election Day and after the final presidential debate last night. Both campaigns back out on the campaign trail today president trump once again trying to win over senior citizens today he tried to court to their vote of the villages in Florida the largest retirement community in to US. Well nobody gave up policy speech laying out how he would tackle a pandemic starting during the transition if he wins the election. Corona virus was the first topic at last night's debate on more civil and substantive affair than the first faceoff of the candidates still. Very much at odds on the status of the virus and how to get it under control as we head into an on certain winter. ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl leads us off with the latest on the race for the White House. In their second and final face off trump and Biden presented starkly different views. Of a pandemic it has killed more than 223000. Americans. Can help ended the campaign. It will go away and as I say we're rounding the turn where rounding the corner it's going away 220000. Americans did it. Here nothing else I say tonight. Q this. Anyone who's responsible remedy this should not remained as president of the United States of America. From wall mean ever so brief the president took responsibility. And then he took it back anything I take very I take full responsibility. It's not my fault that he came here it's China's fault new infections are spiking throughout much of the country. Just this past week fourteen states hit a record number of people in the hospital with cove in nineteen we're about to go into a dark winter. A dark winter. And he has no clear plan a plan to have a dark winter and a at all we're opening up our country we have no choice we can't lock ourselves up in a basement like. Joseph does he says you're on you know we're learning to live with him. People learning to directive today Biden said not only as the president mishandled the pandemic but that he has failed to tell Americans the truce. Last night we saw the president United States. Flying the American people repeatedly lie but stated this pandemic we saw it diminish the pain felt by so many Americans. The crisis has put her even brighter spotlight on health care for three years the president has promised to come up with a plan. Last night he promised again what I would like to do is a much better health care much better. What always protect people with preexisting so I'd like to terminate Obama care come up with a brand new beautiful helped get there is no he's never come up with a plan. And I guess we're gonna get to preexisting condition plan the same time we get the infrastructure plan. That moment we waited since 17181920. Moderator Kristen Welker asked the president to respond to allegations he is fueling racial divisions I am the least racist person in this room what this guy's a dog whistle about a big as a form core of what he has done more for the black. Community and Donald Trump. And if you look at. With the exception. Of Abraham Lincoln possible exception but the exception of Abraham Lincoln nobody has done. What I've done favored gambling gators were the most racist prisoners who had in modern history today president trump is seizing on a moment near the very end of the debate. When Biden said he wants to see the end eventually of the oil industry what you closed the oh average transition from their own ministry yes. Well our transition. That is a big statement that's because I would stop what would you do that because. The oil industry pollutes. Significantly. I sit here's the deal puts a six that bush he let me finish a statement. Cool because it has to replaced by renewable energy over time as usual attack destroy. The oil industry what you remember that Texas would OK remember that Pennsylvania opal vice president signed the Biden campaign was concerned about that. Biden talked to reporters late last night after the debate to clarify when I. I'm here live muscles rules. AmeriCredit subsidies for fossil fuels. Are not here to plus there was a long time. Help wanted. With the debates behind him the president is hoping his cronies think he is in Florida. Will be enough to turn his campaign around. Eleven days have now we're going to win this state of Florida were going. President rallying his supporters there Jonathan Karl joins us now John the debates are now over so where is a charm campaign putting their focus in this final stretch. Well the debates are over and. You know their money has been running out so they're not advertising perhaps as much as they would like to they'd do say they have a big ground game but. More than anything Lindsay is the rally is the president. Has paid unbelievable schedule. Outlined already for the next several days. I count my ten different rallies over the next four days in seven states in fact tomorrow alone. He's going to be in three different states sweeter for rallies. Energizing his core voters. I don't know what ultimately it does at this point in the campaign of course everybody who is attending those rallies. We would assume there's already firmly in the camp of being a trump voter. And Joseph Biden today again hitting the president on his handling of the pandemic so what is Biden say they he do differently if he wins on Election Day. But he outlined a rather detailed plan one of the things he said is that he would start before. By getting sworn in during the transition. By reaching out to every single governor every single state Democrat. And Republican asking them but what they need a talking about the issue of possible state mask mandates. Heidi also outlined. They plan on testing that he said would be aimed at testing as many people on national testing plan. McCain is admitting that testing as many Americans any single day as are now tested in the week. Jonathan Karl thanks so much thanks Lindsay. And now to the millions of Americans voting early in this election 52 million votes have already been cast about half of them in battleground states including Florida. These are the lines today in the villages that conservative leaning Florida retirement community the president visited there earlier trying to shore up his base. Our Rachel Scott is there and has more about the massive early voter turnout across the country. It's tonight's ballot watch. Tonight we just eleven days ago record shattering turnout across the country more than 52 million Americans have already voted. Voters today in Virginia trying to stay cool in South Carolina this man waiting an hour and a half to battle. I'm fine I'm fine with the way I'm retired so. With the help I have time. Ending California election officials unsealing thousands of ballots preparing them to be counted on Election Day. Tonight six states already surpassing one million in person boats. Texas topping the early voting lists would more than six million cast by mail and in person. Across the state curbside voting car is packing into parking lots here in the battleground state of Florida the president touching down to rally senior citizen. Tomorrow courting a voting here is opposed to setting it and you know it is. I care about them. I'm old fashioned I guess as residents headed to the polls with their minds already made up I voted for president Donald Miller and Ryan Harris ticket. Voters are more likely to turn out and have leaned Republican in every presidential election since 2004. But in the final stretch seniors appear to be shifting towards bride and in the nation's largest retirement community these registered Republicans tell me they're backing the former vice president. And that last night's debate did little to move the needle. He heard and too much damage to this country how would you rate the president's handling of the pandemic. Their number less than zero. Certainly is scathing critique heir to the president's handling of this pandemic Rachel Scott joins us now Rachel we talked about that senior vote yesterday do you get a sense from seniors it you've been talking to the Biden might actually be able to make some serious inroads in this typically conservative area. Yeah wolf we're really hoping so and especially here in the village is somewhere the president won back into when he sixteen Democrats here. Didn't they just some people wait I'm not support that actually makes an effect across this state this thing work everything is so close and they have these nail biting election there will be. Good even just. I think some of the president's support among seniors that they could. President better position to win this statement listing for campaigns know that the sea afford it is. Absolutely credible no candidate and the last six election cycles has gone on to win the White House without winning Florida Lindsay. And racial president Sharma spent a lot of time certainly there in Florida former President Obama set to visit the state tomorrow as usual all lies on the sunshine state. Both parties feel about their chances there eleven days out. Wall I think it's safe to say that Democrats are looking at these early voting numbers and they're feeling pretty good they feel like people are turning out but they've been here before when it looked at Joseph Biden holding his double digit lead over president crown. Many of them are reminded. Hugged second when he sixteen were they in point Hillary Clinton also held a very similar Anton president trumpet and went onto lose the elections not to get. Comfortable here trying to get a sense of security. This campaigning still think that they can turn this around but they know that event that if they do not win the state of Florida they are likely to lose this entire election Lindsay. Rachel Scott thanks so much. As you saw the top of the show a top doctor in Illinois was overcome with emotion as she announced the State's latest covic numbers in her anguish is being shared by so many on the front lines across the country. At this hour cases are surging nearly every state and there is no sign of the pandemic is slowing down Alex Perez is in Chicago tonight were colored cases are once again. On the rise. Tonight at an alarming surging corona virus cases of more than 82000. In just the last day the highest number since still line deficit topping 1000. For two straight days. We are reporting 3874. New cases. For a total of 36433. Confirmed cases since the start of this pandemic excuse me please. Illinois' top doctor overcome with the emotion as she shared the skyrocketing numbers in this state. Patients who once again to streaming into Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. ORT. Tired of culvert and lay our cards on. People that pick up comptroller starting tonight Chicago cracking down with a curfew for all nonessential businesses including bars. And in some Tonys a band that indoor dining business owners frustrated. We're not trying to hurt anybody. We are exciting for our lively Hud and everything we've worked sort. If we need to close down restaurants and bars or take away their. Liquor licenses take away their gaming licenses we will do that. Fourteen states hitting record hospitalizations this week including Oklahoma 25 year old Bethany Walter's a says after a week in this Oklahoma city hospital. The toughest part is breathing hard. Pardon. I hope nobody else at the same thing. Mean there Indiana. It continued to haunt the voter is taking us. It's very dangerous. And something that really needs to be stopped. Back here in Illinois ten year old Joshua Smith was healthy before landing in the icu with that rare pediatric syndrome. Tonight the family telling us there's so grateful he made it home. I'll call. San. Umbrellas that our mind he Chang Powell. And the moral and angrier Berkeley San mom's house or. You certainly it's that are fair to use Dagmar mart. Always grateful to hear about those. Happy endings an ounce pres joins us now Alex there's some hopeful news tonight also on the development of a vaccine. Get Lindsay some good news you'll remember AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson had pause the third phase of their trials because of unexplained illnesses but they say it's now safe to resume those trials and that it's unusual to take a pause like they did. In all we now have a four vaccines in the final stages of testing Lindsay. An ounce in speaking with icu staff to they feel prepared for a surge in cases and what are their greatest concerns right now. But Lindsay they say they're as prepared as they can be but they want people to realize that. It's not a joke they say there's. Colvin fifteen got there though a lot of people just are kind of tired of hearing about it but they say even if you're tired of hearing about it the virus is still out there and it's still spreading and right now they're actually very concerned here in Chicago and across much of the country the cold weather is moving in so those outdoors events are gonna go away people are gonna move inside. And they're worried that the surges are gonna continue as we get in through these cold months Lindsay. Alex Perez thanks so much is always. Tonight the search for the missing continues as what is now the second largest fire in Colorado history continues to grow. We've been tracking the devastating scenes families forced to flee their homes many of them passing emergency responders heading into the danger. But tonight the fire is growing worse and there are many concerns and it may merge with the largest fire in Colorado history which is just ten miles away. Clayton send Ellis on the ground for us. Tonight the raging east troublesome fire is living up to its name burning out of control destroying homes and lives. You can see behind me here enough fire isn't in the trees the firefighters called as a crowning. And when that happens in these commissions the fire is virtually unstoppable. Lyle and Marilyn hi elements family believes the couple died in the fire. Married for 68 years' calling their son as flames closed in to say the big one had arrived that they would take their chances in a basement. The sheriff says he's trying to account for about a half dozen missing residents the fire's intensity. We're also making it hard to even count the number of homes destroyed in a blaze that exploded to more than 170000. Acres in just 48 hours. Firefighters made a valiant effort to try and save the home here behind me but you can say the fire in the Brussels airport just too much at all that is left the visit shipping high wind warnings continues through tonight but there's hope all weekend snowstorm smother them. The biggest blames the biggest and give us a chance to give back our feet. And Lindsay conditions are much better here today but the sheriff says it's still not safe enough to take down these roadblocks. And let people go back home there's no word yet on when evacuees will be able to do that. On the topic of wildfires and climate change had a conversation today with the incident commander who tells me that the main problem is that climate change is making wildfire season. Much longer man Matt can stretch resources. Very thin the three biggest wildfires in Colorado history have all happened within the last few months and two of them are still out of control Lindsay. Tumbled down a side of the mountain right in front of that other vehicle there this all unfolded in Telluride Colorado the woman was in the passenger's seat and her dog was next to where the dog was tossed out of the car but was found. With no major injuries. We turn to an industry that's booming during these difficult times plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments while d.s are certainly luxuries and not all can afford especially now. For some lock downs and given an excuse to lay low and he'll. ABC's Cano whitworth takes a look. Our appearance has changed in quarantine at leisure Wear in hair styles. Overgrown and make its sales down month plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures. Hottest. What's expects in the beginning around the world some cosmetic doctors and plastic surgeons are reporting a surge in demand for procedures big and small. Celebrity favorite nurse Jamie saw the uptick firsthand. I guess I would call it like this zoom into human factors. Because I think people are themselves on Xoom. And there are noticing that double Chen BI bags and just not feeling dad. Zoom calls an integral part of working from home and that means staring yourself a lot. And that web cam share can be unflattering and that angle I'll let. You know those that aren't you. There's been some speculation about seeing yourself on the camera that age and seeing higher plus the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found 35%. Of its doctors surveyed believe video calls are driving interests in plastic surgery and went into know well what kind of procedures are you interested in. And it taught me where rite of last season yeah jobless. Yeah faceless impressed negotiations for not survey the society concluded there was going under the ninth want to improve their confidence especially at a time when they felt powerless and other areas. Whatever is an eagle really good about themselves. Like tax eateries like no all went Daniel was safe. Botox a popular wrinkle reducer Purcell many and with masks covering up the lower half of the phased. Attention turns upward. I was the first person on the East Coast to use the cards medically thirty years later doctor Patricia Wexler still seeing high demands I thought there may be five people New York who aren't using the hotel acts. Legend the maker of Botox reported a 21%. Increase in online searches for Botox in April. Dis. I economic uncertainty many finding ways to scrape together the money meeting a more and more people to consider procedures they haven't been getting their manicurist and headed towards the hair on their liking us an answer terribly long Allen makes you haven't gotten into the anger. And you just scrap metal and the need eighties theme always wanted to do. With all this extra time on our hands social media is playing a part I think people have more time to do you looked. Days like ticks are now and can document their lives in their journeys a little more. Update number two unkind bella injections. So this city is just gonna show day by day how it got better words. The woman UC tells us quarantine allowed four discrete down time healing from home while working from home or. Her bed anyway. U a plus for Bridget who spoke with us just one week after having her breast augmentation surgery. How didn't get up and current clothes and go back to Americans are still. Are we. Hunch here sounds it would have been. I don't think I could've done it in when you have to leave the house that mask can come in handy because grandma got noticed blood on. It was about a week are gonna don't like I'm nobody noticed. When he Tierney I'm getting work done and knowing you do and except for on Gramm for doctor Simon orient his celebrity clients like the car dash he ends benefits. My Friday night's consistent Actel ran late night. And he. That's a midnight so that's who had become a bit below disguises but never sees it it is coats while this would have big mass gonna go outside nobody knows who there are. More than just camouflage the mask is a critical precaution during consultations. We take people's temperatures were in to come in. We sort of have been you below its all the way to office lesser disease patient of these in the. Both Google whose whose secret since. Doctor orient even working towards rapid testing capabilities that there are still closed hesitant to leave the house or take the plunge. For a lot of us that are doing museum Collins in meetings all of the time. But maybe you are not ready to come in for a procedure yet. What would you say. Well something easier like doing a beauty tool using a duty until right before your meeting. It Adam and makes the skin appear firmer and the others seeing. Big beady tip is don't just have overhead lighting. Welcome back everybody we turn out to extremist violence in America a new report by the center for strategic and international studies finds that white supremacists and other far right groups. Have been behind a majority of domestic terrorist attacks so far this year but that violent attacks by far left groups. Are now on the rise here's more. By the numbers 67%. Of all terrorist attacks and plots in the US and 20/20 were perpetrated by white supremacists and other far right extremists according to a report. And 12% of attacks and clouds what might an artist and I fascist and other far left groups. That's a significant increase from last year when far left groups were behind only 8% of all domestic terrorist sentenced. Demonstrators were the primary targets of far right groups accounting for 15% of their attacks and plots. While government military and police were the primary targets of far left groups making up 58% of those tax. The center for strategic and international studies tallied 61 domestic terrorists incidents so far in twenty funny including five. That were fatal while that fatality number is lower than previous years when its range from 22 to 66 deaths annually. The study authors write that this could mean they quote extremists in twenty Tony prioritize sending messages through intimidation threats. Rather than killings Shares it we're you know we're learning to live with people learning Irish Americans are breaking records and early voting during the pandemic casting 52 million ballots either by mail or in person you passing total 47 million votes cats and dogs. You are now under way in all fifty states and in Washington DC on Election Day and just eleven days away vice president Mike Pence joining the millions of Americans who voted early from casting ballots in Indiana today. President transcend to vote early tomorrow in Florida. Delta abandoning hundreds of passengers for not wearing masks the CEO revealing the airline has added almost 100 people to which no fly list from for refusing to follow rules about wearing face coverings united banning at least 335. Passengers from jetBlue 64. American and southwest not revealing our number. And a little more than a week out from the election as president from announcing that Israel city and have agreed to normalize ties. Sudan follows Bahrain and the U Leahy in normalizing relationships with the Jewish state. These and other Republicans. Haven't made to make peace this is on many many years and didn't. At odds are actually and to normalize their relations. Asked what normalize relations mend prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the example of trade relations resuming like contained shift from the UAE are riding into Israel. Said the same thing with having to sedan. Thousands of people have protested across permanent and today against a ruling by the country's total quarterly that essentially outlawed almost all abortions. Angry protester seen colossal clash with the police. A sign that house an affiliate of Poland's ruling rightwing party which sold the decision. On Thursday Poland's constitutional tribunal ruled didn't ending the life of a deformed fetuses is unconstitutional. Abortion was already illegal in almost all cases in the Catholic country. This truce and one of the only exceptions. From the tonight and Asian giant corn and has been found in Washington State from the first ever such nasty bounce in the country. The huge bout known as a murder mornings is an invasive species not needing to the United States. The Washington state Department of Agriculture has insect or some time. Before finally finding the next room on someone's property and the next set to be eliminated. Welcome back to back now with disturbing details about a foil a plot to assassinate former vice president Joseph Biden involving a teenager and a van full of guns. Our Pierre Thomas is in Washington DC with the details. Tonight a Seattle man is in custody as authorities investigate a potential plot to kill presidential candidate Joseph Biden. Newly available court documents offering chilling details about nineteen year old Alexander treatment authorities say retracement brought an ar fifteen style rifle and travel within four miles of the vice president is home this spring in investigators also discovered a written checklist that ended with the word. Execute. In April allegedly posting a mean with a caption should I kill Joseph Biden she's been first drew the attention of authorities in May when employees at a North Carolina bank reported his band abandoned in a parking lot they discovered the AR fifteen star rifle a canister an explosive material and boxes of ammunition. The FBI then opening an investigation. And covering the trees and allegedly had interest in terror attacks and mass shootings and it traveled around the country. Purchasing weapons in various states. Last month he was charged with possess and of child pornography. A judge has denied bail and the suspect is being held pending trial. Lindsay. Year thanks to you win terror continues its creeping into our lives there are winter storm alerts right now across eight states from Washington to Nebraska. Up to a foot of snow is expected in the Rockies as that storm makes its way into the midwest. And take a look at these cold temperatures wind chills in some areas plunging into the teens and single digits. A Black Friday this year is being spread out over several weeks and there are new tips to help you get the best deals this as target is announcing a plan to help keep shoppers safe. Rebecca Jarvis has the details. There's no mistaking it long lines. Overnight door busters. And battles over bargains. I have been an annual tradition during the holiday shopping season. But this year Black Friday is going to be anything but traditional retailers want to make sure soccer's PLC and pump and we're seeing that. That many of those and of your deals won't be in the storks but on their web sites. Wal-Mart with online deals spread out over three events starting November for low is online season of savings starting yesterday. A Deloitte survey expecting 64%. Of holiday budgets to be spent online. But if you do you plan on going to the stores retailers are making big changes to protect shoppers. Target announcing a new system to move waiting in line. Online. You can actually reserve your spot and lying you can check had a time it they're in the line you'll notice I seat also up an as yet more crowded and you expect. A retailer even offering more than 8000 new curbside parking spots nationwide. The contact Liz experience is a big selling point that many retailers are offering now. Nordstrom extending curbside hours even offering complimentary gift wrapping with all purchases. Our thanks to Rebecca for that the black lines matter protests over the somewhere aimed at exposing inequality is in our system one issues at marchers often brought up was a lack of black business ownership. And how does ripple effects have helped cause disproportionate. Poverty. Calls were made to support black businesses and is Alex per Shea reports it appears to be making a difference. Washington DC's union market neighborhood is bustling. Many in the lunch crowd here are looking for that afternoon pick me up to help finish the day in the village cafe is the place a lot of them come. It's run by a trio of young founders Brian Williams key Von king and Mohammed mango. All buddies from high school they're about to celebrate the cafes second anniversary. It's a combination of coal and airy in creative strengths as the name suggests the village is about community. We all had our own different passions but we've decided to come together to remove. Not only sort of business together for three days faces four. Kobe threatened to spoil that like many DC businesses they had to close earlier this year only reopening in August. The village is always had a stable following but when they reopened they noticed a new community awareness specifically in black owned business is likely years. It's a really amazing thing. To be able to see you know people are taken initiatives to wanna support businesses. And lot of signs or like brand new people who've never been associated would. Let's or have heard of us and they learn about us. And following a summer full of national headlines around George will wait embryonic Taylor. Black light smattering in the corona virus a new movement emerged called by black highlighting black owned businesses and giving them much needed support. According to the latest statistics from the US census bureau's annual business survey. Minorities own an estimated one million businesses in the US and of those just 12% were black owned. And according to Yelp mentions a black owned and reviews are up 617%. This summer compared to last. Consumers are eat your seat. I ain't important business news. Terry Lewis is a young trends expert in that this summer in yellow and what is out of my reasons we're percent increase in. Businesses won't hear those numbers and what does that tell you. Tell you ignore our. Bullying and a gritty dollars. Where they're not use our would be your most. Banks. And more malignant lesions and right now we really want. Any supporting businesses and you're dollars a great waiting. Web sites like Yelp door dashing and FaceBook. Even highlighting black owned shops at. In nearby Virginia Tracy and Ernie show Halsey to impact of this firsthand regularly. They run to Virginia black business directory. It's been amazing weight and hosting their own business. They are hundreds of police here and many of them have not seen numbers that they had seen in the past due to Brian Lee via black. Earlier this month they posted a black business expo west of Fredericksburg fairgrounds more than a hundred participants socially distance and wearing masks what was important. These businesses have yet to come out. That face to face went oh. It was important because. Let it be business American economic assistance they need it. I'm when Kobe hit. Many struggle to get relief from the paycheck protection program that right up in politics congress has stalled on talks of additional stimulus but. The the New York fed estimates black owned businesses in the US declined 41%. Between February and April. Or nation Tracie were fortunate their graphic design web site rating company wasn't part of that statistic. He loves my 80% of our revenue bearing Kobe we didn't receive an ambitious and arms to keep lesser fluke or who blessed to stay afloat. Black political way to ensure that black and big hit and black and black Anthony. They'll receive the same amount of revenue treatment and Hitler had been not nastiest acts. The duo put together a restaurant week last month and claimed to keep these kinds of events going. Hello you mention I'm. Blair acting as long. And while this movement is providing much needed exposure for some businesses struggling through the challenges of the corona virus. It's also made fertile ground for others to begin. Speaking it is like every breath blah army. Keira band owns Willie roots cookies a passion project turns side hustle. It's named after her grandmother she grew up spending Summers within rule Louisiana. That's where she gets a lot of or recipes from including these red velvet cookies here is been in business since the end of July. You certainly didn't. E-business smacked. In the middle of endemic. Praying they will scratch their head. Relish change. But I don't canyon line saying why I'm not. Now here recently went to her first like business expo people walking your economy cookie lady. She says she's seen a sizable bump and orders because of the pipe like movement. Right now she's still baking never own kitchen but she says this kind of growth will allow her business to expand she's already cooking up new ideas for the holidays Rendell. Early I am an entirely any decent news these labor. Where. In eight ER. IE. Greg cookie or colonies. And for the business as we talked to the general sense is this momentum will continue. The by black movement may have started brewing this year but they don't see it going anywhere. Leave. Interest in supporting black businesses as much mortgage loans. As a move need and listening for a while I'm. Alex for cherry ABC news Washington. Thanks Alex we turn to some intriguing research about a possible link between coma nineteen outcomes and vitamin. Are severely lacking known as the sunshine vitamin it's produced by the body in response to sun exposure and found in some foods like fish eggs in fortified dairy and grains. To bring in doctor L raid Matthews who studies vitamin. A recently retired trauma surgeon and researcher at Morehouse School of Medicine in Grady hospital Atlanta thanks so much for joining us doctor. Thank you for common so as metropolis surging in an inner city hospital you saw some of the worst injuries imaginable. What happened when you decided to administer large doses of vitamin. We'll afterwards. On vitamin DU which is really. Always are crucial vitamins or worked out and was or loans may grow. In a hurry. Adamant nor do you rose thousand. In the human body. Among the whole or you're you are under an amateurish. I'll bet vols to a very important also urgent calls yeah gruesome accident and our dues aren't her aunts. Now. Everyone needs vitamin. Would we all be healthier and able to heal faster if we took vitamin. I just look. Actually decrease our school's Asian nations are building a well reported easel boards and I youths. So patients deal pastor pedicure and action hero aren't tax. I'll fewer strokes. The we're all clan and arm also on morning narcotics than most when Becker worked and there were Ashland productive and don't oh. It. I don't on its. Are you concerned. It all about the pandemic causing more people to stay inside and thus reducing their exposure to sunlight and limiting their amount of vitamin. You can supplement Manzi and I'm like yeah I'm door and search parties to work its orange barrels and reached. And so or grass and at all and so are goods ex supplements. Which we're built. And you sit obesity also plays a role in vitamin. Does that goes boom and stored in the sales and Colombian and blogs and also prop thirty conditions and lowered to do. And tell us why getting enough vitamin. Well dark skinned people will herald lower vitamin Beatles because we don't know Niles tune. And melon is a natural silent screen which blocks 98%. Compartment you production. Or dark skinned person would have spent outsider. Tends aren't alone slot and in order to make same amount of vitamin. Bruce Cole dark skinned people tend to have a white and below 3% lower than their parents all lighter skinned person. And let's get to come in nineteen in particular what is your research tell us about the potential links between vitamin. The search now coming out his own short what are the no longer in Douala personally trauma surgeon provisions on the go later you know it associated your parents aren't great he approximately thirteen fourteen year oh. Is sentenced this new moment. So are the hot models aren't Cole might do regiment were reduced on disability associated pneumonia downs reported. The national parent is Sampras at. Though we still Dora reduced salt type of pneumonia is. Oral bacteria all pong pool albeit based worse isn't an ammonia. Do you understand about our street and a path of physiology. 00. All in all pathogens are the body YouTube. Aren't sent a mechanism in Chile and raised. So Kobe nineteen though in particular what's your thought as it pertains to vitamin. Colored words is requirement goes sue us so are all and so it increases your white blood cell. Books holes or even why don't vector arms and aren't. Problem personnel if you all of the so much pressure vitamin. You'll see any reason there are CD or arrow. Signal. Or no medical wind blows so you can correct you know early and Marcus and also voted to cope it. Or crawl Harris slow and you and a lot of exclamation mark so yeah Syria. Protein in battle and see my arms are markers and do you see goals decreased so you see this or white cow go easy implementation degrees below is user Conan knows basically news law. Armed ramadi with all the amateur reactions that are Carlson's. So just some of the early studies that have come out with regard to vitamin. They don't seem to be faring as well with cove in nineteen is that right. Does Laurie department you know little or worse you do there are 38 Cameron and goes through your mind and do you local news lesson each scene now grams per milliliter. This environment do you know to look. Your wrist and bill goes up 30%. For all calls rose corona morals already a new small mural. I'll pollution reading Brian Andrews lord gunshot victims sought Carlo why are you rolls decreased zero or your resume. Our long way below them out already told upholstery and hospital costs. Doctor Mathews really fascinating stuff we thank you so much for your time. Cuban government. And only come back the movie everyone's talking about four rat starring Sasha baron Cohen and it won't seen. Rudy Giuliani Giuliani denies anything inappropriate here would baron Cohen told our Amy robot. When we come back. I'd hero. Okay. NASA did this actually. Commented this is a milk yeah. I didn't and every candidate. How dark it she wanted to go look Ghali is successful race is similar. Have a generator I would donate are can benefit that's up. The lady just plays right along with it that is Sacha Baron Cohen in the just released in for a movie a follow up to the 2006 it. This the title characters joined by his daughter played by Bulgarian actress Maria bought the Loma. It's filled with plenty of outrages scenes like that one that have a lot of people talking including president Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. About a scene which Giuliani himself is seen. In a compromising position in a hotel room with Bok a lobos character Giuliani treated the Bor and video is a complete fabrication. I was talking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment at no time was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he's a stone cold lie here here's how baron Cohen responded to Giuliani's tweet this morning on Jimmy. If the president's lawyer Aaron what you did bed. Appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he's done with other Fino journalists in the hotel rooms. And I'll write this I just urge everyone who. Watch the movie it is what it is it's boy the eight. And make hero in mind. It was pretty clear toss. May be I'm want to thank you. That I analysts share that you're gonna save me for everything from having. Well I was actually. I was quite concerned. The scene I was in. We'd do holly devoid I was hiding in here in the Osce. So I was monitoring by text. You know it's mind you and responsibilities of energies as votes and show that these these. Is that it's off. It is what it is he did what he did you have to see for yourself or rent subsequent movie film is now available on Amazon prime the before we go tonight. Our image of the day child peering out from the sunroof of a car as the older people in side wait in line for curbside voting. This all took place in Durham, North Carolina on the State's first day of in person early voting millions more are expected to exercise a right to vote. This weekend and that is our show for this hour stay tuned to ABC news live for more context and analysis of the day's top stories. I'm Lindsey Davis since much fashion with us have a great weekend.

