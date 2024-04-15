ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Apr 15, 2024

Donald Trump becomes the first former president criminally tried in court; U.S. and world leaders urging restraint between Israel and Iran; marking one year since the start of the conflict in Sudan.

April 15, 2024

