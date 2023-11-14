ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Nov 13, 2023

Videos show ex-Trump lawyers telling Georgia prosecutors about efforts to overturn election; online detectives expose lawmaker financial trades; founder of Native Women Running talks running culture.

November 14, 2023

