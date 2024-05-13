ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 13, 2024

Key witness Michael Cohen testifies in Trump hush money trial; new technology aims to keep child predators at bay; Joel Edgerton explains how one can change the past in new sci-fi show "Dark Matter."

May 13, 2024

