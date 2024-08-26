ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 26, 2024

Trump and Harris zero in on key swing states before election day, what comes next after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire over the weekend & an eight-day mission to space turns into eight months.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live