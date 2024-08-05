ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 5, 2024

Tracking deadly Tropical Storm Debby as it barrels towards Georgia and South Carolina; what's leading to a stock market slump; exclusive interview with small Alabama town's first Black mayor.

August 5, 2024

