ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 1, 2024

President Biden's remarks after Supreme Court's decision on Trump's presidential immunity case; the aftermath of Oregon's decriminalizing of hard drugs; Mo Rocca's new book on late-in-life triumphs.

July 1, 2024

