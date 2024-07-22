ABC News Live Prime: Monday, July 22, 2024

VP Kamala Harris gains more support among democrats to be her party's nominee for president; a deep dive into VP Harris' record; Sen. Bernie Sanders on whether Harris should be the nominee.

July 22, 2024

