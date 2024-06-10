ABC News Live Prime: Monday June 10, 2024

Hunter Biden trial enters final phase; lingering questions after Israel rescues four hostages from Hamas captivity; and the growing childcare crisis and the ripple effects on the U.S. economy.

June 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live