ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 1, 2021

More
Mississippi residents left without clean running water after winter storms; Vaccine Watch: Nations engage in vaccine diplomacy; By the Numbers: Alarming school absenteeism
49:47 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 1, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"49:47","description":"Mississippi residents left without clean running water after winter storms; Vaccine Watch: Nations engage in vaccine diplomacy; By the Numbers: Alarming school absenteeism","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76193384","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Monday, March 1, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-monday-march-2021-76193384"}